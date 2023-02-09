Noridian promotes Cathy Benoit to senior vice president of government contracts Cathy Benoit, Senior Vice President of Government Contracts

FARGO, N.D., Feb. 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Noridian Healthcare Solutions, LLC (Noridian), a leader in developing solutions for federal, state and commercial health care programs, promoted Cathy Benoit to senior vice president of government contracts. With more than 30 years of health care experience, Benoit will lead the company’s work with the federal government. She replaces Paul O’Donnell, who retires next month after more than three decades of dedicated service.

“Cathy’s extensive experience in health care will ensure the continued success of Noridian’s government programs,” says Jon Bogenreif, president and CEO. “We are excited to welcome her to the senior leadership team.”

“I am deeply honored, humbled and incredibly excited to accept this new role. I look forward to being a part of Noridian’s senior leadership team to help strategize and navigate our future. I do not take this role lightly,” says Benoit. “It is important to me that I represent and serve the entire Noridian family to the best of my ability.”

Benoit joined Noridian in June of 2022 as the vice president of customer experience. Before joining Noridian, she served as the director of business and data analytics for the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS). Benoit’s responsibilities included leading many high-profile initiatives while also serving as a primary spokesperson and industry liaison for some of those key initiatives. She holds a master’s degree in business administration from Nicholls State University as well as a bachelor’s degree in production management with an emphasis in computer programming.

Noridian's commitment to its employees' professional development is evident through the company's talent development program.

About Noridian Healthcare Solutions

Noridian Healthcare Solutions, LLC (Noridian) develops solutions for federal, state and commercial health care programs through a full suite of innovative offerings, including claims processing, medical review, and contact center and provider administrative services. Headquartered in Fargo, North Dakota, with staff located throughout the nation, Noridian administrates people-first services across all 50 U.S. states. Leveraging its decades of experience, the Noridian team designs and implements customizable, high-quality solutions to eliminate common health care barriers, enabling access to care. For more information, visit www.noridian.com.

