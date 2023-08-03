FARGO, N.D., Aug. 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Noridian Healthcare Solutions, LLC (Noridian) , a leader in developing solutions for federal, state and commercial health care programs, will continue to support the North Dakota (ND) Medicaid Claims Call Center. Recently, North Dakota Health and Human Services (HHS) extended a contract option that ensures the continuity of service through June 2025.

The ND Medicaid Claims Call Center contract is part of Noridian’s growing portfolio of Medicaid administrative services contracts.

Through this contract extension, Noridian will continue to support ND Medicaid members and providers by answering their questions about Medicaid claims payment, claims submission and prior authorization.

Call center operations are a critical component of serving and supporting ND Medicaid health care providers and members. Noridian’s call center representatives are trained to offer expertise about state and national claim and coverage determination guidance as well as leverage their interpersonal skills to keep the average speed of answer (ASA) low and the information highly accurate.

“Expert and efficient call center operations with little to no need for repeat calls and low ASA have been the key to call center excellence,” said Peter Limvere, manager of operations for the ND Medicaid Claims Call Center. “Our Noridian team understands that successful call center operations require a combination of expertise, efficiency and empathy. Our customer service representatives strive for an elevated customer experience for every call.”

For over 50 years, Noridian has provided health care administrative services that enable access to health care. “We appreciate and value the continued trust and partnership with the state, and we’re honored to continue to serve the providers and members of ND Medicaid,” noted Anne Simon, vice president of customer experience at Noridian. “The scope and history of Noridian’s work means that call center representatives are well-positioned to take advantage of a breadth of organizational expertise, elevating the customer experience.”

During the last three years of operating the ND Medicaid Claims Call Center, Noridian met 100% of all contract requirements.

To learn more about Noridian and its solutions for federal, state and commercial health care programs, visit noridian.com .

