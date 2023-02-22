The two companies will work together to develop suicide prevention resources for the VA

FARGO, N.D., Feb. 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Noridian Healthcare Solutions, LLC (Noridian), a leader in developing solutions for federal, state and commercial health care programs, has partnered with Verve, LLC to support the United States Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) in implementing a nationwide suicide prevention grant program. Noridian and Verve are assisting grantees and Veterans Health Administration (VHA) staff with implementation activities of the Staff Sergeant Parker Fox Suicide Prevention Grant Program (SSG Fox SPGP). The work is focused on developing resources to educate the community agencies that will be doing suicide prevention outreach to eligible Veterans and their families.

“According to the 2022 National Veteran Suicide Prevention Report from the VA, suicide rates among Veterans have declined, but there is still work to be done. Suicide prevention programs like the Staff Sergeant Parker Fox Suicide Prevention Grant Program will help continue this decline until all Veterans and their families have access to the resources they deserve and need,” said Katie Shequen, vice president of clinical operations at Noridian. “At Noridian, we are committed to enabling access to health care, including mental health services, which is why we’re honored to be working with Verve to support the VA and community organizations on this critical program.”

The SSG FOX SPGP is a three-year community-based grant program that offers financial assistance to organizations that provide suicide prevention services to eligible Veterans and their families. Noridian and Verve are developing educational and training materials on topics that help these organizations reach eligible recipients. Topics covered, include outreach and engagement, eligibility requirements, mental health screenings, obtaining VA benefits, and clinical and support services. The companies are developing webinars, training calls and other resources focused on the requirements of the SSG FOX SPGP grant program to educate the grantees. SSG FOX SPGP honors Veteran Parker Gordon Fox, who joined the Army in 2014 and was a sniper instructor at the U.S. Army Infantry School at Ft. Benning, GA.

“Verve, a service-disabled veteran-owned small business (SDVOSB) and women-owned small business (WOSB) is dedicated to supporting the federal government. We are honored to support the VA on the SSG Fox Suicide Prevention Grantee Program with the partnership of Noridian. It is personally rewarding to know that our support is directly involved in helping the VA regarding its mission in the prevention of suicide among our veterans,” said Penny Aktepy, president at Verve.

Noridian continues to execute its strategy of supporting efforts that enables access to health care including partnering with small businesses. This company is committed to working with businesses that value high-quality standards, constant innovation, service excellence, responsible stewardship, integrity, and effective collaboration.

About Noridian Healthcare Solutions

Noridian Healthcare Solutions, LLC (Noridian) develops solutions for federal, state, and commercial health care programs through a full suite of innovative offerings, including claims processing, medical review, and contact center and provider administrative services. Headquartered in Fargo, N.D. with staff located throughout the nation, Noridian administrates people-first services across all 50 U.S. states. Leveraging its decades of experience, the Noridian team designs and implements customizable, high-quality solutions to eliminate common health care barriers, enabling access to care. For more information, visit www.noridian.com.



About Verve

Verve, LLC is a service-disabled Veteran-owned, Women-owned small business. They develop solutions for Federal agencies through a full suite of innovative offerings including strategy and business management, healthcare practices, Artificial Intelligence, system development and logistics and design. Verve solutions meet federal security, governance, and budget constraints. Located in Baltimore, M.D. Verve’s mission is to be a partner for our customers in helping them achieve their vision and goals by offering strategy solutions and implementation services. For more information, visit www.vervellc.com .

