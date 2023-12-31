Declassified files from John Major’s private secretary reveal the extraordinary level of planning that goes into a handover of powerJohn and Norma Major were so resigned to a Conservative party defeat by Labour in the 1997 election that Norma “discreetly” moved her clothes out of Downing Street in the weeks leading up to polling day, declassified files from the National Archives show.In an advisory note dated October 2000, Alex Allan, who had been principal private secretary to John Major and briefly to Tony Blair, wrote to Jeremy Heywood, who at the time was holding that role under Blair, advising on what ought to be done in the run-up to the next general election in 2001. Continue reading…

