PLANO, Texas, Feb. 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — U.S. Marine Corps Corporal Neftali “Nef” Mendoza and his family received the keys to their newly completed and personalized home in Celina, Texas during a special dedication event on Monday, January 29. Operation Finally Home along with Normandy Homes, one of Green Brick Partners, Inc.’s (NYSE: GRBK) subsidiary homebuilder brands, partnered to provide the home for the Mendoza family.

The Mendoza family was escorted to their new home by the Celina Fire and Police Departments and Patriot Guard Riders. Guests, neighbors and city officials welcomed the Mendozas to their new home, along with contractors, suppliers, and others who had a role in providing the Mendozas with their new home. A dedication and ribbon-cutting ceremony followed, featuring Celina City Council Member Jay Pierce and representatives from Operation Finally Home and Normandy Homes. During the ceremony, the family received the keys to their new home and got their first look at the completed house.

U.S. Marine Corps Corporal Nef Mendoza and his family were initially surprised when they were told in August 2023 that they were receiving a personalized, mortgage-free home. Nef and his wife, Alexis, along with their children, believed they were meeting with representatives from Operation Finally Home and Normandy Homes as part of the preliminary interview process. They were astonished to learn they had already been selected to receive a home in Celina.

“We are so honored to partner with Operation Finally Home again,” said Jim Brickman, CEO and co-founder of Green Brick. “This is a wonderful opportunity for Green Brick, Normandy Homes, our trade partners, and the community to thank and honor veterans for their faithful service.”

Green Brick donated the lot on which the home is built. Normandy Homes and its trade partners provided, at their own expense, all construction and ancillary costs. Operation Finally Home provided additional support and gap funding for the project.

“We have some of the best trades in the business. When approached about the project they eagerly jumped in to donate their time and materials to make this happen,” said Steve Schermerhorn, President of Normandy Homes. “Our employees also personally gathered donations and gifted household items to the family to help them make a fresh start.”

Each year, Green Brick and its subsidiary builders volunteer and work with incredible organizations across the country that constantly strive to improve quality of life for others and pay it forward, including recently working on multiple projects with Operation Finally Home and St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.

About U.S. Marine Corp Corporal Neftali “Nef” Mendoza | U.S. Marine Corporal Neftali “Nef” Mendoza was born and raised in Houston, Texas. He joined the United States Marine Corps at age 18 and served four years, including a six-month deployment to Libya for Operation Odyssey Lightning in 2016. He completed his enlistment in 2018 and enrolled in college with hopes of becoming a police officer.

Nef collapsed in 2018 and went through five major surgeries, including the amputation of his left leg above the knee. His collapse had been caused by the rupturing of his aorta from untreated hypertension, PTSD and other non-combat trauma related to his military service.

For his four years of military service, Mendoza was recognized with numerous awards, including a Marine Corps Good Conduct Medal, National Defense Service Medal, Global War on Terrorism Expeditionary Medal, Navy Unit commendation award, and Global War on Terrorism Service Medal.

About Normandy Homes | Since 2012, Normandy Homes has proudly built timeless new homes in centrally located Dallas-Fort Worth communities for discerning homebuyers. With a commitment to craftsmanship and service, Normandy presents beautiful homes anchored in traditional – yet distinctive – design. The organization’s rich dedication to delivering excellence stems from a local community spirit and a team value to treat each home as if it were their own, engaging the highest standards of discipline, professionalism, and quality. This passion — and drive to continually improve — has allowed Normandy to earn more than 20 homebuilding awards.

About Green Brick Partners, Inc. | Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NYSE: GRBK), the third largest homebuilder in Dallas-Fort Worth, is a diversified homebuilding and land development company that operates in Texas, Georgia, and Florida. Green Brick owns five subsidiary homebuilders in Texas (CB JENI Homes, Normandy Homes, Southgate Homes, Trophy Signature Homes, and a 90% interest in Centre Living Homes), as well as a controlling interest in a homebuilder in Atlanta, Georgia (The Providence Group) and an 80% interest in a homebuilder in Port St. Lucie, Florida (GHO Homes). Green Brick also retains interests in related financial services platforms, including Green Brick Title and BHome Mortgage. The Company is engaged in all aspects of the homebuilding process, including land acquisition and development, entitlements, design, construction, marketing, and sales for its residential neighborhoods and master-planned communities. For more information about Green Brick Partners Inc.’s subsidiary homebuilders, please visit https://greenbrickpartners.com/brands-services/.

About Operation Finally Home | Based in New Braunfels, Texas, Operation Finally Home is a nonpartisan/nonprofit 501(c)(3) organization with a mission to provide custom-built, mortgage-free homes, transitional housing and home modifications to veterans, first responders and their families. Established in 2005, the organization has completed or is in planning on more than 480 home projects in more than 30 states, serving more than 1,000 people. Operation Finally Home partners with corporate sponsors, builder associations, builders, remodelers, developers, individual contributors and volunteers to help these heroes and their families by addressing one of their most pressing needs – a safe place to call home. For more information about Operation Finally Home, visit OperationFinallyHome.org, follow @OpFinallyHome on Twitter and find us on Facebook.

