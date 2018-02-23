Noront Resources Announces Issuance of Stock Options

TORONTO, Feb. 23, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Noront Resources Ltd. (“Noront” or the “Company”) (TSX Venture:NOT) announces that the Company’s Board of Directors (the “Board”) has granted the option to acquire an aggregate of 5,331,532 common shares to officers, management and directors, with an exercise price of $0.35 per Common Share, the closing market price on the date of grant, exercisable for a period of five years.

The options were granted pursuant to Noront’s stock option plan. The issuance of the options is subject to all applicable regulatory and exchange approvals.

About Noront Resources

Noront Resources Ltd. is focused on the development of its high-grade Eagle’s Nest nickel, copper, platinum and palladium deposit and the world class chromite deposits including Blackbird, Black Thor, and Big Daddy, all of which are located in the James Bay Lowlands of Ontario in an emerging metals camp known as the Ring of Fire. www.norontresources.com

