North America $3.6 Bn Residential Robotic Vacuum Cleaner Market to 2023

North America $3.6 Bn Residential Robotic Vacuum Cleaner Market to 2023

Dublin, Nov. 23, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The “North America Residential Robotic Vacuum Cleaner Market 2017-2023 by Application, Product Function, Charging Technology, Distribution Channel and Country” report has been added to Research and Markets’ offering.

This report represents a cumulative revenue of $3.62 billion during 2017-2023 owing to a fast-growing adoption of cleaning robots in North American households.

Residential robotic vacuum cleaners (RVCs) or robovacs are used to clean living spaces, pools, lawns, windows and gutters thereby helping users with house chores. These robots reduce the time required for regular household cleaning activities and are preferred by the growing urbane consumers leading a hectic lifestyle.

The report provides historical market data for 2014 and 2015, revenue estimates for 2016, and forecasts from 2017 till 2023. Average selling price (ASP) of high-end, medium-grade, and low-end residential RVCs in North America region is analyzed for 2014-2017 and forecast for 2017-2023.

In-depth qualitative analyses include identification and investigation of the following aspects:

  • Market Structure
  • Growth Drivers
  • Restraints and Challenges
  • Emerging Product Trends & Market Opportunities
  • Porter’s Fiver Forces

The trend and outlook of global market is forecast in optimistic, balanced, and conservative view. The balanced (most likely) projection is used to quantify North America residential RVCs market in every aspect of the classification from perspectives of application, product function, charging technology, distribution channel and country.

Based on application, the North America market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue included for 2014-2023 (historical and forecast) for each section:

  • Floor Cleaning (further segmented into Vacuuming Only, Vacuuming & Mopping, and Mopping Only)
  • Pool Cleaning
  • Other Cleaning (lawns, windows and gutters)

On basis of charging technology, the North America market is analyzed on the following segments with annual revenue in 2014-2023 provided for each segment:

  • Manual Charging
  • Automatic Charging

On basis of distribution channel, the North America market is analyzed on the following segments with annual revenue in 2014-2023 provided for each segment:

  • Online Sales
  • Supermarkets and Retail Stores
  • Other Channels

Geographically, the following national markets are fully investigated:

  • United States
  • Canada

Key Topics Covered:

1 Introduction

2 Market Overview and Qualitative Analysis

3 Segmentation of North America Market by Application

4 Segmentation of North America Market by Charging Technology

5 Segmentation of North America Market by Distribution Channel

6 North America Market 2014-2023

7 Competitive Landscape

8 Investing in North America Market: Risk Assessment and Management

Companies Mentioned

  • AB Electrolux
  • Aqua Products, Inc.
  • BSH Bosch Und Siemens Hausgerte Altersfrsorge GmbH
  • Dyson Ltd
  • ECOVACS Robotics Co., Ltd.
  • Hanool Robotics Corp.
  • iRobot Corporation
  • LG Electronics
  • Maytronics Ltd.
  • Metapo, Inc.
  • Moneual USA, Inc.
  • Neato Robotics, Inc.
  • Panasonic Corporation
  • Samsung Electronics
  • Sharp Corporation
  • Toshiba Corporation
  • Yujin Robot Co., Ltd.
  • Zodiac Pool Systems, Inc.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/6tjdmt/north_america

