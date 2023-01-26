Increase in preference for cost-effective and automated packaging solutions by end-use industries, including pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, cosmetics, and personal care, is estimated to create multiple growth avenues for the global North America automatic carton erector market

Wilmington, Delaware, United States, Jan. 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Transparency Market Research Inc. – According to the north america automatic carton erector market report by TMR, the industry was valued at US$ 241.2 Mn in 2021 and is projected to expand at a CAGR of 4.1% during the forecast period of 2022 to 2031.

Automatic carton erectors are tools that tap the bottom of flat cartons or boxes to make them take shape. They are also known as bottom tapers. The automated carton erector works more efficiently than the conventional models. Carton box erectors are available in a variety of designs, depending on the level of automation. Semi-automatic carton erectors are becoming more popular in North America as end-use sectors prefer these erectors for packaging. Auto case erectors are gaining traction due to their effectiveness. Key players are focused on technological advancements to introduce scalable, efficient devices that require less maintenance. The use of ultrasonic technology by major manufacturers is enabling the production of glue-style and fully flexible lock-style cartons, which is anticipated to propel North America automatic carton erector market development.

North America Automatic Carton Erector Market: Growth Drivers

People across the U.S. have become aware of the efficiency and ease of shopping online and internet retail business. E-commerce companies use protective packaging to safeguard products during delivery. Additionally, carton erectors increase production and efficiency in a cost-efficient manner. Automatic carton erectors enable the consumer to effectively create corrugated boxes when used in combination with carton sealers. Corrugated box production with this method is faster than any other conventional method. Therefore, the e-commerce sector is estimated to present lucrative growth opportunities for the automatic carton erector market in the near future.

Rise in disposable income, shifting dietary preferences, and improving living standards are driving consumer demand for packaged goods in North America. Cartons of various sizes can be produced by packing machines, and they can then be used to package both light and heavy items. Multiple layers are provided by the automatic carton erector machine to give the packaged products stiffness and make them more durable than typical packaging options. This packaging solution can be used in place of wood and metal packaging since it is both affordable and entirely renewable.

Automatic carton erectors are widely utilized in a variety of sectors in North America, including food and beverage, pharmaceutical, e-commerce, and electronics. Players operating in the market are always working to enhance product packaging by using cutting-edge machinery in order to meet client requests and follow market trends. This element is anticipated to accelerate market growth in the region in the near future.

Key Findings of North America Automatic Carton Erector Market

The food and beverage sector in North America is expanding considerably, particularly in the U.S. Rise in preference for organic and plant-based food has propelled market growth. Expansion of the pharmaceutical sector is also contributing to North America automatic carton erectors market share.

In the upcoming years, growth is also expected in a plethora of other industries, including food, beverage, personal care & cosmetics, electronics, and personal care & cosmetics due to rise in demand.

North America Automatic Carton Erector Market: Regional Dynamics

The U.S. is anticipated to gain major revenue generation opportunities for the market, according to the North America automatic carton erector industry report. North America automatic carton erector industry statistics are influenced by the expansion of end-use industries and rising consumer preference for online purchases. The U.S. is also one of the world’s major sub-regional market for packing machines. This aspect is anticipated to drive market expansion for automatic carton erectors in North America during the forecast period. The U.S. market is expanding as a result of expansion of numerous sectors, including pharmaceuticals, food & beverage, electronics, and personal care & cosmetics.

North America Automatic Carton Erector Market: Competitive Landscape

Manufacturers are formulating novel strategies to expand the prospects for the automatic carton erector business. The burgeoning demand for automatic carton erectors has opened new avenues for aftermarket support. Furthermore, the focus on R&D has led to novel product developments and innovations, which are likely to eventually encourage market progress.

Key players operating in the global market are

Wayne Automation

Pearson Packaging Systems

WestRock

Lantech

Combi

Premier Tech Ltd.

Ranpak

Smurfit Kappa

TMG IMPIANTI S.P.A

INSITE Packaging Automation

North America Automatic Carton Erector Market: Segmentation



By Type

Vertical

Horizontal

By Case Speed:

Up to 10 case per minute

10 to 30 case per minute

31to 50 case per minute

Above 50 case per minute

By Sealing

Hot Melting Glue

Tape Sealing

Others (Interlock flaps, Staples, etc

By Distribution Channel:

Direct Sales

Indirect Sales

By Region

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

