As smart sensors and textiles become more available, North America’s bedsore mattress and topper market is expected to grow.

Wilmington, Delaware, United States, March 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Transparency Market Research Inc. –The North America bedsore mattress and topper market accounted for US$ 4.6 billion in 2021. A CAGR of 4.7% is projected from 2022 to 2031. Bedsore mattress and topper sales in North America are expected to reach US$ 7.3 billion in 2031.

A new mattress material could reduce the risk of bedsores by distributing pressure evenly. The most commonly used materials for this purpose include memory foams, gel-infused foams, and other types of specialized materials. A mattress and topper that uses smart textiles and sensors can track pressure points and body positioning in real time. Data like this can help caregivers adjust mattresses or reposition individuals to prevent bedsores.

Global North America Bedsore Mattress and Topper Market: Key Players

Many large-scale vendors control most of North America’s bedsore mattress and topper market. Manufacturers invest significantly in comprehensive research and development activities to introduce customized products with advanced technologies. Expanding product portfolios and acquiring companies are key strategies adopted by players.

Key Market Players

Arjo AB

Brooklyn Bedding LLC

Invacare Corporation

Joerns Healthcare LLC

Linet Group SE

Medline Industries, Inc.

Lippert

Delarkin

Stryker Corporation

GF Health Products, Inc.

As home healthcare becomes more prevalent, bedsore mattresses and toppers are becoming available for home use. With these products, Senior citizens and caretakers seek ways to prevent and manage pressure ulcers at home. Healthcare facilities can reduce healthcare costs associated with hospital-acquired infections and pressure ulcers by utilizing bedsore mattresses and toppers as pressure ulcer prevention initiatives.

Remote monitoring systems may be integrated into mattresses and toppers as telehealth grows in popularity. By tracking the patient’s condition, healthcare professionals can intervene when issues arise. For bedsores to be prevented, it is crucial to maintain an optimal skin temperature. Enhanced comfort and reduced risk of skin damage may be achieved with future mattress and topper designs featuring temperature-regulating features.

Key Findings of the Market Report

Innersprings are expected to experience significant growth during the forecast period.

Medical pressure mattresses are driving the bedsore mattress and topper market in North America

A growing number of healthcare centers will likely drive demand for bedsore mattresses and topper market.

A notable growth rate is also expected for memory foam over the next few years.

Bedsore mattress and topper sales in North America are expected to be dominated by the United States.

Global North America Bedsore Mattress and Topper Market: Growth Drivers

A growing elderly population in North America drives the market for bedsore mattresses and toppers. With these products, seniors can prevent and relieve pressure ulcers, corresponding to the region’s demographics.

Due to ongoing investments in healthcare infrastructure and facilities in North America, high-quality bedsore mattresses and toppers are in great demand for ensuring patient comfort and preventing pressure injuries.

Chronic diseases like diabetes and obesity are on the rise in North America, highlighting the need for bedsore prevention solutions.

Pressure ulcers are more common in patients with these disorders, which increases the demand for specialized mattresses and toppers.

Healthcare regulations and quality standards in North America require pressure-relieving equipment in medical settings, including bedsore mattresses and toppers.

Materials science and design technology for bedsore mattresses and toppers in North America continuously evolve, leading to products that provide better pressure relief, comfort, and durability for patients and healthcare professionals.

Global North America Bedsore Mattress and Topper Market: Regional Landscape

Since the United States has a large healthcare system and offers high-quality medical equipment, the market for bedsore mattresses and topper is largely dominated by the country.

Key Developments

Joerns Healthcare manufactures and supplies healthcare products such as therapeutic support surfaces, medical beds, and patient lifts. As a healthcare solutions provider, they provide solutions to improve patient comfort and caregiver effectiveness in healthcare facilities, long-term care facilities, and home care settings.

Global North America Bedsore Mattress and Topper Market: Segmentation

By Product Type

Mattress

Memory Foam

Innerspring

Latex

Hybrid

Others

Mattress Topper

Memory Foam

Latex

Feather

Wool

Others

Bedsore Mattress

Foam

Hybrid

Air

Others

Bedsore Mattress Topper

Air

Foam

Others

By Size

Mattress

Twin/Single

Twin XL

Full/Double

Queen

King

Others

Mattress Topper

Twin/Single

Twin XL

Full/Double

Queen

King

Others

Bedsore Mattress

Single

Twin Single

Queen

Others

Bedsore Mattress Topper

Single

Twin Single

Queen

Others

By Price Range

Low

Medium

High

By End User

Healthcare Centers

Camping Centers

Recreational Vehicles

Boats

Dormitories

Sports Centers

Others

By Distribution Channel

Online

Company Websites

E-commerce Websites

Offline

Direct Sales

Indirect Sales

By Countries

The United States

Canada

Mexico

