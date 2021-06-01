Breaking News
North America, China, Japan, and Germany Electric Vehicle (EV) Charging Station Infrastructure Market to Witness Notable Growth over 2021-2029 owing to Increasing Sales of EVs in These Nations

Key Companies Covered in the North America, China, Japan, and Germany Electric Vehicle (EV) Charging Station Infrastructure Market Research Report Are Leviton Manufacturing Co., Inc., SemaConnect Inc., Schneider Electric, Siemens, Tesla, Inc., Shell International B.V., Blink Charging Co., Webasto Charging Systems, Inc., ChargePoint, Inc., ABB Ltd.

New York, June 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Environmental pollution can be triggered from various sources, such as gaseous pollutants, particulate matter (PM), and others. One of the major contributors to environmental pollution include high vehicular emissions, which are caused due to the availability of large vehicular fleet powered by conventional fossil fuels. The United States Environment Protection Agency (EPA), stated in one of its statistics that about 4.6 metric tons of carbon dioxide (CO2) is emitted per year from a typical passenger vehicle.  

To combat climate change, the United Nations has framed the 13th sustainable development goal (SDG) that allows nations to take urgent actions to fight environmental pollution and formulate strategies to adopt green initiatives, such as the adoption of electric vehicles, that can help to lower vehicular emissions.

Research Nester has added a detailed report on “North America, China, Japan, and Germany Electric Vehicle (EV) Charging Station Infrastructure Market” in its repository of market research reports. The report contains a detailed analysis of the market including the latest trends, underlying opportunities, and the challenges that are associated with the growth of the market for the period 2020-2029. Readers of this report can also find extensive insights, along with the growth indicators that portray a detailed picture for the growth of the market.

Electric vehicle charging station infrastructure refers to all the electric vehicle charging equipment that are deployed in a commercial or residential setting. The growth of the EV charging station infrastructure market can be attributed to the growing sales of different types of electric vehicles, including battery electric vehicles (BEVs), plug-in hybrid electric vehicles (PHEVs), and others, along with the increasing availability of electric charging stations in several nations worldwide, and the growing advancements related to EV chargers. According to the statistics by the Transportation Research Center at the Argonne National Laboratory, the sales of electric vehicles in the United States grew from 10.1 thousand in 2011 to 242 thousand in 2019. Additionally, according to the statistics by the Alternative Fuels Data Center (AFDC) of the U.S. Department of Energy (DOE), electric vehicle charging stations in the U.S. grew from 541 (number of stations) in 2010 to 78,301 in 2019. Driven by the favorable initiatives by the government that promote the adoption of electric vehicles, the North America, China, Japan, and Germany electric vehicle (EV) charging station infrastructure market is estimated to grow with a significant CAGR during the forecast period, i.e., 2021-2029.

The North America, China, Japan, and Germany electric vehicle (EV) charging station infrastructure market is segmented by type of charger into slow, moderate, fast, and ultra-fast chargers. Out of these segments, the fast charger segment is anticipated to dominate the market by the end of 2021, backed by the growing availability of fast chargers in the nations such as China, Japan, the United States, and others. Fast chargers are devised to charge EVs in a very short span of time while protecting the batteries of the vehicle from over charging at the same moment. According to the statistics by the International Energy Agency (IEA), China occupied the largest share of 82% of the global share for publicly accessible electric vehicle fast chargers in the year 2019. Additionally, Japan registered to have 7858 units, while the United States recorded 13093 units of publicly accessible electric vehicle fast chargers in the same year.

The North America, China, Japan, and Germany Electric Vehicle (EV) Charging Station Infrastructure Market is also segmented on the basis of type of charging station, level of charging, type of connector, and by application.

North America, China, Japan, and Germany Electric Vehicle (EV) Charging Station Infrastructure Market, Segmentation by Type of Charging Station

  • Inductive
  • AC
  • DC

North America, China, Japan, and Germany Electric Vehicle (EV) Charging Station Infrastructure Market, Segmentation by Level of Charging

  • Level 1
  • Level 2
  • Level 3

North America, China, Japan, and Germany Electric Vehicle (EV) Charging Station Infrastructure Market, Segmentation by Type of Connector

  • Combined Charging System (CCS)
  • Type 1
  • Type 2
  • CHAdeMO
  • Standard 3-Pin Plug
  • Wireless
  • Others

North America, China, Japan, and Germany Electric Vehicle (EV) Charging Station Infrastructure Market, Segmentation by Application

  • Commercial
  • Residential

However, the unavailability of a universal charging connector across all these geographies, and the high cost of the charging equipment are some of the factors anticipated to suppress the growth of the market in the coming years.

Impact of COVID-19 on the North America, China, Japan, and Germany Electric Vehicle (EV) Charging Station Infrastructure Market

Undoubtedly, the impact of the coronavirus pandemic had been felt across all the major industry verticals. Unlike the other verticals, the automotive and transportation industry was also one of the most affected industries as the sales of new vehicles were impacted dramatically, and the government of the geographies shifted their investment focus from commercial developments to emergency needs to minimize the spread of the coronavirus disease. For instance, the Ministry of Finance of China, a nation which is known to have the largest EV fleet in the world, announced a decline in the subsidies for new electric vehicles by 20% for the year 2021. However, the demand for electric vehicle supply equipment (EVSE) in the U.S. and Canada for public and private sectors grew by 3.6% and 2.4% respectively in the 2nd Quarter of 2020 from the 1st Quarter of 2020, as per the statistics of the National Renewable Energy Laboratory (NREL) of the United States Department of Energy (DOE).

Some of the leading players in the North America, China, Japan, and Germany electric vehicle (EV) charging station infrastructure market are Leviton Manufacturing Co., Inc., SemaConnect Inc., Schneider Electric, Siemens, Tesla, Inc., Shell International B.V., Blink Charging Co., Webasto Charging Systems, Inc., ChargePoint, Inc., ABB Ltd.

Electric Vehicle Charging Station Market Segmentation by Charger-type (Slow Charger and Fast Charger); and by Charging Level (Level 1[<3.7 kW], Level 2[3.7-22kW], and Level 3[Above 22kW]); by Connector (CHAdeMO, Combined Charging System [CCS], and Others); by Application (Commercial and Residential) – Global Demand Analysis and Opportunity Outlook 2021-2029
Germany Electric Vehicle (EV) Charging Station Infrastructure Market Segmentation by Type of Charging Station (AC, and DC Charging Station); by Charging Mode (Mode 1, 2, and 3); by Charger Plug Type (Type 1, and Type 2); by Type of Charger (Slow, Fast, and Ultra-Fast); and by Application (Commercial, and Residential) – Demand Analysis & Opportunity Outlook 2029
China Electric Vehicle (EV) Charging Station Infrastructure Market Segmentation by Type of Charging Station (AC, and DC Charging Station); and by Application (Commercial, and Residential) – Demand Analysis & Opportunity Outlook 2029
North America Electric Vehicle (EV) Charging Station Infrastructure Market Segmentation by Type of Charging Station (Inductive, AC, and DC Charging Station); by Level of Charging (Level 1, 2, 3, and DC Fast Charging); by Type of Charger (Slow, Moderate, Fast, and Ultra-Fast); by Connector Type (J1772, CCS, CHAdeMO, and Tesla); and by Application (Commercial, and Residential) – Demand Analysis & Opportunity Outlook 2029
Japan Electric Vehicle (EV) Charging Station Infrastructure Market Segmentation by Type of Charger (Slow, Fast, and Ultra-Fast); and by Application (Commercial, and Residential) – Demand Analysis & Opportunity Outlook 2029

Research Nester is a one-stop service provider with a client base in more than 50 countries, leading in strategic market research and consulting with an unbiased and unparalleled approach towards helping global industrial players, conglomerates and executives for their future investment while avoiding forthcoming uncertainties. With an out-of-the-box mindset to produce statistical and analytical market research reports, we provide strategic consulting so that our clients can make wise business decisions with clarity while strategizing and planning for their forthcoming needs and succeed in achieving their future endeavors. We believe every business can expand to its new horizon, provided a right guidance at a right time is available through strategic minds.

