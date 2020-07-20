North America Clinical Trial Management System Market to surpass USD 1.4 Billion by 2026

The research report on ‘North America clinical trial management system market’ provides insights regarding the market status over 2020-2026. An intricate analysis of the key drivers, restraints, and opportunities underlying this business sphere is encompassed in the report.

Selbyville, Delaware, July 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — According to Market Study Report, North America clinical trial management system market garnered a valuation of USD 570 million in 2019 and is projected to reach USD 1.4 billion by the year 2026. Surging number of clinical trials for finding cures for various diseases and condition is the primary growth driver of industry, cites the report.

As per the American Pharmaceutical Review Supplement updated in 2015, phase 1 clinical trial costs stood at USD 24 million, whereas phase 2 was worth USD 86 million and phase 3 amassed USD 61 million. High cost of conducting these trials impact the overall treatment cost, which may hinder the industry growth over the forecast duration.

For the uninitiated, clinical trial management system (CTMS) eases various challenges and produces effective results during clinical trials. Moreover, medical history & evidences state that clinical trials can be immensely beneficial for patients and aid in improving therapeutic treatments. The ability to safeguard developments in medical practices is ultimately favoring the CTMS industry.

Component type overview:

North America clinical trial management system market is split into software, hardware, and services. The foremost segment accounted for USD 390 million in 2019 and is expected to gain considerable traction over the projected timeline. The growth can be credited to several advantages of software solutions and increasing R&D expenditure on clinical research & life sciences.

Product insights:

Clinical trial management systems fall under two categories – enterprise based and site based. The former segment generated 70% revenue for North America clinical trial management system market in 2019. Enterprise based CTMS accelerates protocol design and allows faster admittance to patient recruitment and exchange & capture of subject data, which drive its demand.

Delivery mode analysis:

On-premise, web, and cloud are three delivery modes of clinical trial management system market. Among these, web-based segment is predicted to register a y-o-y growth rate of 14% through 2026. Wide range of applications, user-friendly interface, and high flexibility of web-based CTMS, with benefits like high cost efficiency and easier & faster approaches are augmenting the demand for these solutions.

End-use scope:

North America clinical trial management system market, based on the end-user scope, is divided into pharmaceutical & biopharmaceutical companies, healthcare providers, and clinical research organizations. As per credible sources, healthcare providers segment grasped 6% revenue share in 2019 and is expected to witness modest gains in the coming years. CTMS assists healthcare providers in monitoring and recording various procedures for future reference. It also enables data sharing between patients and regulatory bodies if required.

Regional outlook:

U.S. and Canada are the prime contributors of North America clinical trial management system market. The study cites that United States leads the industry growth, owing to presence of well-established healthcare framework and supportive government. Further, inflow of funds by several organizations for conducting clinical trials is expected to expand the business landscape in the nation.

North America Clinical Trial Management System Market Component Sub-Segments (Revenue, USD Million, 2015-2026)

Software

Hardware

Services

North America Clinical Trial Management System Market Product Sub-Segments (Revenue, USD Million, 2015-2026)

Enterprise based

Site based

North America Clinical Trial Management System Market Delivery Mode Sub-Segments (Revenue, USD Million, 2015-2026)

On premise

Web

Cloud

North America Clinical Trial Management System Market End-use Sub-Segments (Revenue, USD Million, 2015-2026)

Pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical companies

Healthcare providers

Clinical research organizations

North America Clinical Trial Management System Market Regional Landscape Sub-Segments (Revenue, USD Million, 2015-2026)

United States

Canada

North America Clinical Trial Management System Market Competitive Backdrop (Revenue, USD Million, 2015-2026)

Veeva Systems

PAREXEL International Corporation

Oracle

OmniComm Systems, Inc.

Merge Healthcare (IBM Watson Health)

MedNet Solutions, Inc.

Medidata Solutions, Inc.

MasterControl Inc.

Forte

DSG Inc.

DataTrak International

Bio-Optronics, Inc.

Bioclinica

Table of Content:

Chapter 1. Methodology

1.1. Definition and forecast parameters

1.2. Data sources

1.3. References & sources

Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. North America clinical trial management system industry summary, 2015 – 2026

2.1.1. Country trends

2.1.2. Component trends

2.1.3. Product trends

2.1.4. Delivery mode trends

2.1.5. End-use trends

Chapter 3. Industry Insights

3.1. Industry segmentation

3.2. Industry outlook, 2015 – 2026

3.3. Major factor analysis

3.4. Regulatory landscape

3.4.1. U.S.

3.5. Technology landscape

3.6. Porter’s analysis

3.7. Competitive review, 2019

3.8. PESTEL analysis

Chapter 4. North America Clinical Trial Management System Market, By Component

4.1. Key trends in North America clinical trial management system, by component

4.2. Software

4.2.1. Market estimates and forecast, by country, 2015 – 2026 (USD Million)

4.3. Hardware

Chapter 5. North America Clinical Trial Management System Market, By Product

5.1. Key trends in North America clinical trial management system, by product

5.2. Enterprise based

5.2.1. Market estimates and forecast, by country, 2015 – 2026 (USD Million)

5.3. Site based

Chapter 6. North America Clinical Trial Management System Market, By Delivery Mode

6.1. Key trends in North America clinical trial management system, by delivery mode

6.2. Web

6.3. Cloud

6.4. On premise

Chapter 7. North America Clinical Trial Management System Market, By End-use

7.1. Key trends in North America clinical trial management system, by end-use

7.2. Pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical companies

7.3. Clinical research organizations

7.4. Healthcare providers

Chapter 8. North America Clinical Trial Management System Market, By Country

