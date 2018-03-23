North America Gallium Nitride (GaN) Semiconductor Devices Market Re9ort 2018

Breaking News
Dublin, March 23, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The “North America Gallium Nitride (GaN) Semiconductor Devices Market Analysis (2017-2023)” report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com’s offering.

The North America Gallium Nitride (GaN) Semiconductor Devices Market is expected to witness market growth of 14.4% CAGR during the forecast period (2017 – 2023).

Gallium Nitride-based transistors are believed to provide high thermal conduction, large electric field, and higher breakdown voltage with a wide ban. The transistors are highly functional at high power density & high switch frequency and also are highly efficient when compared to silicon devices. The GaN technology is expected to find its adoption in the healthcare sector.

The hospitals are working towards using robots with Gallium Nitride components to conduct delicate surgeries. Also, scanning equipment such as sonograms, MRI, and miniaturized x-ray machines, also incorporate GaN-based semiconductor components, as they can be precisely positioned which proves to be very helpful in performing surgeries.

The market research report covers the competition analysis of key stake holders of the North America Gallium Nitride (GaN) Semiconductor Devices Market.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Market Scope & Methodology
1.1 Market Definition
1.2 Objectives
1.3 Market Scope
1.4 Segmentation

2. Market Overview
2.1 Introduction
2.1.1 Segmental Analysis
2.1.1.1 Market By Product Type
2.1.1.2 Market By Wafer Size
2.1.1.3 Market By Application
2.1.1.4 Market By Country
2.2 Drivers, and Restraints
2.2.1 Market Drivers
2.2.2 Market Restraints

3. North America Gallium Nitride Semiconductor Devices Market
3.1 North America Gallium Nitride Semiconductor Devices Market by Product Type
3.1.1 North America Opto Gallium Nitride Semiconductor Devices Market by Country
3.1.2 North America Power Gallium Nitride Semiconductor Devices Market by Country
3.1.3 North America GaN Radio Frequency Gallium Nitride Semiconductor Devices Market by Country

4. North America Gallium Nitride Semiconductor Devices Market by Wafer Size
4.1 Introduction
4.1.1 North America 4 inch Gallium Nitride Semiconductor Devices Market by Country
4.1.2 North America 2 inch Gallium Nitride Semiconductor Devices Market by Country
4.1.3 North America 8 inch Gallium Nitride Semiconductor Devices Market by Country
4.1.4 North America 6 inch Gallium Nitride Semiconductor Devices Market by Country

5. North America Gallium Nitride Semiconductor Devices Market by Application
5.1 Introduction
5.1.1 North America Gallium Nitride Semiconductor Devices in Information & Communication Technology Market by Country
5.1.2 North America Gallium Nitride Semiconductor Devices in Consumer Electronics Market by Country
5.1.3 North America Gallium Nitride Semiconductor Devices in Aerospace & Defense Market by Country
5.1.4 North America Gallium Nitride Semiconductor Devices in Automotive Market by Country
5.1.5 North America Gallium Nitride Semiconductor Devices in Industrial & Power Market by Country
5.1.6 North America Gallium Nitride Semiconductor Devices in Healthcare Market by Country
5.1.7 North America Gallium Nitride Semiconductor Devices in Others Market by Country

6. North America Gallium Nitride Semiconductor Devices Market by Country
6.1 Introduction
6.2 US Gallium Nitride Semiconductor Devices Market
6.2.1 US Gallium Nitride Semiconductor Devices Market by Product Type
6.2.2 US Gallium Nitride Semiconductor Devices Market by Wafer Size
6.2.3 US Gallium Nitride Semiconductor Devices Market by Application
6.3 Canada Gallium Nitride Semiconductor Devices Market
6.3.1 Canada Gallium Nitride Semiconductor Devices Market by Product Type
6.3.2 Canada Gallium Nitride Semiconductor Devices Market by Wafer Size
6.3.3 Canada Gallium Nitride Semiconductor Devices Market by Application
6.4 Mexico Gallium Nitride Semiconductor Devices Market
6.4.1 Mexico Gallium Nitride Semiconductor Devices Market by Product Type
6.4.2 Mexico Gallium Nitride Semiconductor Devices Market by Wafer Size
6.4.3 Mexico Gallium Nitride Semiconductor Devices Market by Application
6.5 Rest of North America Gallium Nitride Semiconductor Devices Market
6.5.1 Rest of North America Gallium Nitride Semiconductor Devices Market by Product Type
6.5.2 Rest of North America Gallium Nitride Semiconductor Devices Market by Wafer Size
6.5.3 Rest of North America Gallium Nitride Semiconductor Devices Market by Application

7. Competitive Study
7.1 Cardinal Matrix
7.2 Recent Industry Wide Strategic Developments
7.2.1 Product Launches
7.2.2 Partnerships, Collaborations and Agreements

8. Company Profiles

  • NextGen Power Systems, Inc.
  • Cree, Inc. (Wolfspeed)
  • Efficient Power Conversion Corporation, Inc.
  • GaN Systems, Inc.
  • Toshiba Corporation
  • Fujitsu Limited
  • NXP Semiconductors N.V.
  • Texas Instruments Incorporated
  • Infineon Technologies AG

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/6jlpk2/north_america?w=12

CONTACT: 


CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com
         Laura Wood, Senior Manager
         [email protected]
         For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470
         For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630
         For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
         Related Topics: Semiconductor
