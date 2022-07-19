North America Medical Hygiene Devices Market is projected to progress at a CAGR of 4.2% over the next ten years (2022-2032) – Persistence Market Research

Breaking News
North America Market Study on Medical Hygiene Devices: High Demand for Human Waste Management Products

New York, July 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — With recorded sales of US$ 670.6 Mn in 2021, the North America medical hygiene devices market is predicted to experience steady growth at a CAGR of 4.2 % between 2022 and 2032.

Assisted living facilities mostly cater to the geriatric population or people with disabilities who require extensive personal care. Caregivers at such facilities have to assist individuals at every step, right from helping them to move, bathing them, or even supporting their day-to-day essential needs. In these cases, the adoption of medical hygiene devices is beneficial and serves as a necessary aid for patients, while reducing the workload for caregivers and promoting patient hygiene.

The utilization of medical hygiene products has enhanced the overall comfort for patients and has improved patient mobility. Ageing or disabled population groups need assistive support, such as for mobility. With medical hygiene devices, such as bath lifts, patients and caregivers are presented with solutions that provide the necessary aid, while reducing the workload on caregivers.

Improving healthcare safety standards is a major driver because focusing on this factor helps improve the safety of products and processes. Mostly, product profiles with high safety standards are preferred in the market. This is why manufacturers are working on products that provide maximum safety.

  • Invacare Corporation claims that durability and safety are the hallmarks of its bath and shower products.
  • Arjo also has a safe patient handling product portfolio that provides mobility to patients along with optimum care. It has products designed to simplify daily transfer and care tasks to assist lifters with an efficient patient transfer process.

Key Takeaways from Market Study

  • Human waste management products are widely used as compared to bath lifts, shower chairs, lift chairs, shower trolleys, and bath tubs in terms of volume. The segment held 43.3% market share in 2021.
  • Long-term care centers held the highest market share of 50.6% by value in 2021.
  • The U.S. medical hygiene devices market accounted for 93.9% of the North American market share in 2021.
  • The North America medical hygiene devices market is estimated to grow from US$ 696.8 Mn in 2022 to US$ 1.05 Bn by the end of 2032.

“Favourable regulations to focus on quality healthcare services, improving healthcare safety standards, and shift toward value-based care (VBC) will drive the demand growth of medical hygiene devices in North America over the coming years,” says an analyst of Persistence Market Research.

Market Competition

The market for medical hygiene devices is fragmented in North America, with key players presenting a wide range of products through activities such as novel product patenting to ensure their market position.

Key suppliers of rehabilitation devices are focused on strategic collaborations and acquisitions to increase their market share value.

  • In October 2021, Sunrise Medical announced its magic mobility products to be available in a newly opened Nashville-based facility. This will help Sunrise Medical Associates increase its presence across the North American market.
  • In December 2020, Arjo completed the acquisition of AirPal, a private U.S.-based company. With these acquisition, Arjo strengthened its patient handling portfolio.

What Does the Report Cover?

Persistence Market Research offers a unique perspective and actionable insights on the North America medical hygiene devices market in its latest study, presenting a historical demand assessment of 2017 – 2021 and projections for 2022 – 2032.

The research study is based on the product (bathtubs, bathroom lifts, shower trolleys, lift chairs, shower chairs, human waste management [bedpan washers, macerators, disposable liners]) and end user (long term care (LTC) centers, acute care centers, and assisted living facilities), across North America.

