North America protein A resins market to record significant growth through 2026

The research report on ‘North America protein A resins market’ provides vital data regarding the overall industry dynamics in terms of predicted market size, current & anticipated valuation, production volume and value as well as expected growth rate during 2020-2026.

Selbyville, Delaware, June 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The protein A resins market share in North America is predicted to surpass USD 415 billion by the year 2026, primarily due to shifting focus towards adopting monoclonal antibodies and increasing preference towards protein A resins.

Based on product landscape, natural protein A resins segment accounted for USD 83.5 million in the year 2019 and is expected to grow significantly during the study period. The product possesses better efficiency and capacity for processing monoclonal antibodies, which in turn is fueling the segmental growth.

In terms of matrix type, organic polymer-based matrix segment is reckoned to experience a y-o-y growth rate of 10.2% between 2020 and 2026. Growing inclination towards modifying organic polymers by incorporating extract yields in multiphase systems is stimulating the industry outlook.

As per the application scope, antibody purification segment held 75% revenue share in the year 2019 and is estimated to record momentous growth during the analysis timeframe.

Favorable scenario for approval of monoclonal antibodies and growing demand for immunotherapy are also favoring the business scenario. However, high cost of protein A resins and easy availability of alternatives including high pressure folding, capillary electrophoresis, ultrafiltration and crystallization may act as restraining factors to the overall market expansion.

Citing the end-use landscape, North America protein A resins industry from clinical research labs is set to register a 9.7% CAGR through 2026, owing to escalating healthcare spending and rising clinical trials for antibody-centric therapeutics.

Worldwide protein A resins market is expected to register substantial growth by the year 2026. The growth is majorly attributed to rising adoption of chromatography for identifying and purifying biological substances. Flourishing pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies along with surging investments towards protein-based R&D activities are further aiding the market expansion.

An overview of the competitive spectrum

The major companies constituting the competitive scenario of global protein A resins market are Tosoh Bioscience LLC, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Takara Bio Inc., Sigma-Aldrich Corp., Repligen, Purolite Life Sciences, Novasep, GenScript Corp., GE Healthcare, Expedeon Ltd., EMD Millipore, Danaher Corp., Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc. and Agarose Bead Technologies (ABT) among others.

North America Protein A Resins Market Product Analysis (Revenue, USD Million, 2015-2026)

Natural Protein A

Recombinant Protein A

North America Protein A Resins Market Matrix Analysis (Revenue, USD Million, 2015-2026)

Agarose-based Matrix

Organic Polymer-based Matrix

Glass or Silica Gel-based Matrix

North America Protein A Resins Market Application Analysis (Revenue, USD Million, 2015-2026)

Antibody Purification

Immunoprecipitation

North America Protein A Resins Market by End-use Analysis (Revenue, USD Million, 2015-2026)

Biopharmaceutical Companies

Academic Research Institutes

Clinical Research Laboratories

Contract Research Organizations

North America Protein A Resins Market Competitive Hierarchy Analysis (Revenue, USD Million, 2015-2026)

Agarose Bead Technologies (ABT)

Danaher Corporation

Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc.

EMD Millipore

Expedeon Ltd.

GenScript Corp.

GE Healthcare

Novasep

Sigma-Aldrich Corp.

Purolite Life Sciences

Repligen

Takara Bio Inc.

Thermo Fisher Scientific

Tosoh Bioscience LLC

Table of Content:

Chapter 1. Methodology

1.1. Definition and forecast parameters

1.1.1. Definitions

1.1.2. Methodology and forecast parameters

1.2. Data sources

1.3. References & sources

1.3.1. Secondary

1.3.2. Primary

Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. North America protein A resins industry summary, 2015 – 2026

2.1.1. Country trends

2.1.2. Application trends

2.1.3. Product trends

2.1.4. Matrix type trends

2.1.5. End-use trends

Chapter 3. Industry Insights

3.1. Industry segmentation

3.2. Industry outlook, 2015 – 2026

3.3. Major factor analysis

3.4. Regulatory landscape

3.4.1. U.S.

3.5. Technology landscape

Chapter 4. North America Protein A Resins Market, By Application

4.1. Key trends in North America medical oxygen concentrators, by application

4.2. Immunoprecipitation

4.2.1. Market estimates and forecast, by country, 2015 – 2026 (USD Million)

4.3. Antibody purification

4.3.1. Market estimates and forecast, by country, 2015 – 2026 (USD Million)

Chapter 5. North America Protein A Resins Market, By Product

5.1. Key trends in North America medical oxygen concentrators, by product

5.2. Natural Protein A

5.2.1. Market estimates and forecast, by country, 2015 – 2026 (USD Million)

5.3. Recombinant protein A

5.3.1. Market estimates and forecast, by country, 2015 – 2026 (USD Million)

Chapter 6. North America Protein A Resins Market, By Matrix Type

6.1. Key trends in North America medical oxygen concentrators, by matrix type

6.2. Agarose-based matrix

6.2.1. Market estimates and forecast, by country, 2015 – 2026 (USD Million)

6.3. Glass or silica gel-based matrix

6.3.1. Market estimates and forecast, by country, 2015 – 2026 (USD Million)

6.4. Organic polymer-based matrix

6.4.1. Market estimates and forecast, by country, 2015 – 2026 (USD Million)

Chapter 7. North America Protein A Resins Market, By End-use

7.1. Key trends in North America medical oxygen concentrators, by end-use

7.2. Biopharmaceutical companies

7.2.1. Market estimates and forecast, by country, 2015 – 2026 (USD Million)

7.3. Clinical research laboratories

7.3.1. Market estimates and forecast, by country, 2015 – 2026 (USD Million)

7.4. Academic research institutes

7.4.1. Market estimates and forecast, by country, 2015 – 2026 (USD Million)

7.5. Contract research organizations

7.5.1. Market estimates and forecast, by country, 2015 – 2026 (USD Million)

Chapter 8. North America Protein A Resins Market, By Country

