North America Roasted Grain Ingredients Market is set to reach US$ 5.85 Bn by the end of 2032 – Persistence Market Research

North America Market Study on Roasted Grain Ingredients: U.S. & Canada Industry Analysis and Forecasts

New York, July 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — North America’s volume consumption of roasted grain ingredients is 2,987 ‘000 tons and is expected to reach 4,083 ‘000 tons by the end of 2032, according to industry analysis by Persistence Market Research.

Government regulations on food ingredients are a major concern for food manufacturers. Consumers are also increasingly preferring natural food products that are associated with various health benefits. As a result, food producers are focusing on introducing clean-label products by using minimal or no food additives, which is leading to the increasing adoption of natural food ingredients as substitutes for conventional ingredients. Manufacturers are using roasted grains as ingredients in various products to achieve clean-label approval for their product offerings.

Roasted grains are utilized as flavor and texture enhancers in baked food items. The enzymes from the germination of barley seeds become active and change a large amount of starch into complex sugar (maltose). Maltose has a distinct flavor that is used for making yeast-based bakery products such as rolls and bread.

Demand for bakery items is rising owing to busy and hectic lifestyles and also due to the fact that many people do not have the access or time to undertake traditional methods of cooking and baking. Bread makers have been using malted barley extract (syrup) and malted barley flour for centuries. Food producers are trying to discover various uses of roasted grain ingredients for both chemically leavened and yeast-raised baked goods.

Key Takeaways from Market Study

The U.S. is the largest market for roasted grain ingredients in North America and accounts for over 85% market share.

The volume of whole roasted grain ingredients in North America is currently pegged at 2,317 ‘000 tons.

Manufacturer’s interest in utilizing natural ingredients and consumers’ demand for clean-label products are proving beneficial for the sales performance of roasted grain ingredients in North America.

Demand for roasted grain ingredients from the bakery sector is currently pegged at 318 ‘000 tons.

On the basis of type, corn and barley together hold a significant volume share of around 90% of the overall market.

“Roasted grain ingredients are gaining traction from food manufacturers due to their flavor profile. Key market players such as Bunge Limited, Boortmalt, Simpsons Malt, and others are focusing on strengthening their positions by concentrating on processing and capacity expansion,” says a Persistence Market Research analyst.

Competitive Landscape

Key manufacturers of roasted grain ingredients in North America are expanding their operations to new markets through distribution partnerships to increase their regional footprint, and are also focusing on facility as well as product line expansions.

In 2018, Bunge North America, a subsidiary of Bunge Limited, announced that it had purchased Minsa Corporation, a wholly-owned U.S. subsidiary of Group Minsa S.A.B. de C.V., worth US$ 75 Mn.

Explore More Valuable Insights

Persistence Market Research, in its new report, offers an impartial analysis of the North America roasted grain ingredients market, presenting historical data (2017-2021) and estimation statistics for the forecast period of 2022-2032.

The study offers compelling insights based on type (barley, soybean, wheat, corn, others), nature (organic, conventional), form (whole, split, flour), and end use (beverages, bakery, convenience foods, animal feed, others), across the U.S. and Canada.

