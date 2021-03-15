North America Soy Protein Concentrate Market to hit $260 million by 2027, Says Global Market Insights Inc.

North America soy protein concentrate industry is projected to register more than 7% CAGR between 2021 and 2027, supported by rising demand for healthy bakery products.

The North America Soy Protein Concentrate Market value is expected to cross USD 260 million by 2027, according to a new research report by Global Market Insights Inc. Rising animal feed industry and rising demand for plant-based protein for animal feed production, should foster overall market outlook.

North America soy protein concentrate industry from emulsifier functional application exceeded USD 30 million in 2020. Soy proteins have amphiphilic structure which acts as natural emulsifier in conventional and functional food. Emulsifiers are thickening agents which are widely used in food products including frozen dessert blends, spreads and mayonnaise production. Increasing demand for spreads and mayonnaise from restaurant and hotels should further drive the demand for soy protein concentrate.

Emulsifiers are widely used in salad dressings, dips and pasta which should foster the soy protein concentrate demand. Increasing consumption of meat and bakery products is likely to drive the demand for emulsifiers. Growing adoption of healthy lifestyles has led to demand for healthy emulsifier in food products which should stimulate the market statistics.

Some major findings of the North America soy protein concentrate market report include:

The North America soy protein concentrate industry from food grade application exceeded USD 95 million in 2020 and is set to register a significant CAGR in between 2021 and 2027.

Increasing awareness about animal feed and its essential nutrients will foster the product demand.

Rising demand for emulsifiers from hotels and restaurants for various applications including salad dressings and preparation of dips such as mayonnaise is expected to drive the market statistics.

Soy protein concentrate from Non-GM type is estimated to witness over 9% CAGR through 2027.

Some of the key players operating in the North America soy protein concentrate market include Archer Daniels Midland Company, Wilmar International and Food Chem International Corporation.

Canada market surpassed USD 19 million in 2020 and is anticipated to achieve a lucrative CAGR in the prescribed timeframe.

Mexico soy protein concentrate market demand is estimated to exceed USD 13 Million by 2027. Rising per capita income in the region has led the demand for heathy food products which should foster the product landscape. Consumers are inclined towards soy protein for meeting their daily protein consumption. This new rising trend is likely to create new business opportunities for the product demand in the region.

Growing social transformation and demographic changes has led consumers to spend on dietary supplements. Dietary supplements help to improve the overall health conditions of children, adults and infants which should augment the regional market share. Furthermore, rising meat consumption in the region should boost demand for emulsifiers thereby driving the demand for North America soy protein concentrate market.

