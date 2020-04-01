North America Specialty Animal Feed Additives Market to hit $286 million by 2026, Says Global Market Insights, Inc.

North America Specialty Animal Feed Additives Industry demand is projected to register over 4% CAGR between 2020 to 2026, owing to strong application potential for overcoming nutritional deficiency in livestock feed.

The North America Specialty Animal Feed Additives Market is projected to cross USD 286 million by 2026, according to a new research report by Global Market Insights, Inc. Growth in the meat and eggs industry will cater to the demand for North America specialty animal feed additives.

Animal feed additives are the micro-organism, substance or preparations other than feed material which are used in animal nutrition for improving feed quality along with ensuring the quality of food from animal origin. Animal feed additives are classified under Generally Recognized as Safe (GRAS) according to U.S. FDA. These additives are safe for animal and human consumption and may not cause potential damage even after bioaccumulation in food animals. Increasing meat & meat product consumption has led to rise in incorporation of various additives such as vitamins, and organic and inorganic trace minerals will augment demand for the North America specialty animal feed additives market.

Lipid oxidation process in meat products is commonly observed in processed meat and canned products which may deteriorate meat quality, odor, flavor and appearance. Feed additives such as vitamins are the products used to achieve optimum animal nutrition requirement along with improving quality of feed and food quality from animal origin. Vitamin additives (mainly hydroxy vitamin D) gets deposited in the membrane, sub-cellular structure and exhibits protective effects against oxidation thereby maintaining meat quality.

Some major findings of the North America specialty animal feed additives market report include:

Sulfate-based chemicals dominate the North American market

Increasing investment in agribusinesses along with government initiatives to encourage agriculture for combating global food demand is likely to boost industry growth.

Growing protein intake among health-conscious consumer along with prevailing malnutrition conditions mainly in children has led to consumption of more meat-based products in their diets

Key players occupying major North America specialty animal feed additives industry share include Kemin Industries, Royal DSM, Novus International, Phibro Animal Health Corporation, Adisseo, Evonik, and Cargill.

Shift in manufacturers inclination towards animal health has paved the way for livestock industry where quality of meat holds utmost significance.

Increasing investment in agribusinesses along with government initiatives to encourage agriculture for combating global food demand is likely to boost industry trends. Continuous growth in the export of meat from the U.S. along with high awareness among the national population towards consumption of proteins from animal sources in diets has augmented the regional beef demand. Moreover, continuous growth in population along with high economic standards has led to increase in food service spending among the populace in the region. Health h consciousness and higher protein intake will augment demand for beef.

Factors such as growing population, increasing disposable income and changing eating habits of consumers have proliferated animal feed industry in Mexico. Advanced manufacturing facilities and skilled labors have ensured efficient operations of 400 feed mills in the country. The majority of feed production in Mexico is consumed by poultry sector accounting for around 52% of the available feed. Also, as per National Association of Producers of Food for Animal Consumption the beef cattle sector used 11% of Mexican feed production in 2017.

North America specialty animal feed additives market share is highly competitive and consolidated owing to the presence of large number of regional and multinational industry players. The market for this industry is well organized due to presence of large number of raw material suppliers and animal feed manufacturers. Some of the key manufacturers offering animal feed additives products include Kemin Industries, Royal DSM, Novus International, Phibro Animal Health Corporation, Adisseo, Evonik, and Cargill. Several key market companies are working on new products launches, and industrial capacity expansions as their key strategies to expand their foothold in the industry.

