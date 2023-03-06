Industry Approached Record Demand Levels Driven by Packaging, Other Segments Despite Slower Second Half of Year

ARLINGTON, VA, March 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — As part of its monthly Aluminum Situation statistical report, the Aluminum Association released preliminary estimates showing 4.8% year-over-year demand growth for the aluminum industry in North America (U.S. and Canada) in 2022. This outpaced overall estimated 2.7% Gross Domestic Product (GDP) growth in the United States in 2022. While estimates show year-over-year growth, the report indicates a slowdown in demand for the second half of 2022.

“Despite some headwinds and softer demand in the second half of the year, this latest data shows an industry built to last,” said Charles Johnson, president & CEO of the Aluminum Association. “Geopolitical disruptions, supply chain issues and inflationary pressures could continue to pose some challenges in 2023. However, with historic investment in U.S. aluminum manufacturing last year and continued market growth opportunities, the mid-and long-term trendlines for aluminum in America remain incredibly strong.”

Among key takeaways from the report:

Aluminum demand in the United States and Canada (shipments by domestic producers plus imports) totaled an estimated 27.5 billion pounds in 2022, advancing 4.8% over 2021. Overall demand in 2022 approached record levels seen in 2018 and 2019.

Compared to December 2021, aluminum demand contracted 3.7% in December 2022 following a similar contraction in November.

Most major semi-fabricated – or “mill” – product categories saw increased year-over-year demand growth, led by sheet and plate products (6.1%) and foil (5.1%). In total, mill product demand grew 4.1% year-over-year in 2022.

Aluminum exports (excluding scrap) to foreign countries increased 3.8% from the year-ago level

Last year, the U.S. aluminum industry announced more investment in domestic manufacturing than in the past several decades combined. Firms announced billions to build new aluminum rolling and recycling capacity, including greenfield plants slated to come online in the coming years. It has been more than 40 years since a similar, new U.S.-based mill was built.

The Aluminum Situation report is one of more than two-dozen ongoing industry statistical reports developed exclusively by the Aluminum Association through surveys of aluminum producers, fabricators and recyclers. Subscribers to the Aluminum Association statistical reports have access to an online portal with data users can manipulate directly to produce interactive, presentation-ready charts and graphs.

