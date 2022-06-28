North American Bancard honored with API Award

Breaking News
The Strawhecker Group’s 2022 Best of Breed API Report recognizes ‘exceptional’ payment gateways

Troy, Michigan, June 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — North American Bancard, LLC, (NAB) a U.S.-based leader in electronic payment solutions, is pleased to announce that it has been honored by The Strawhecker Group (TSG) in its 2022 “Best of Breed” API Awards. 

The annual Best of Breed API Report, powered by TSG’s Gateway Enterprise Metrics (GEM) platform, ranks payment gateways’ overall API experience across two key assessments to provide insights and benchmarks on their developer integration experience.

North American Bancard received first place for Developer Roadmap due to presenting commercial developers with the fewest roadblocks across three areas: API usability, modern integration, and feature functionality.

“The future of the payment industry demands that Integrated Partners have the best interfaces and support,” said Jim Parkinson, Chief Experience Officer at NAB. “They want to integrate quickly, access superior functionality, and have development patterns that make their work easy. This award acknowledges that we have built an industry-leading product that addresses the needs of the Developer Community.”

The API Developer Roadmap assessment focuses on critical areas developers see as roadblocks to integration and development. This review is based on the persona of a tenured commercial developer with extensive payments experience.

“We provide critical perspectives so gateways can improve their platforms and integrations, ensuring merchants and consumers do not experience issues,” says Al Novacek, GEM Director at TSG. “Through the lens of a commercial developer, TSG helps gateways identify the critical components APIs must offer and support,” added Cliff Gray, TSG Senior Associate.

Details about the “Best of Breed” API Awards and the list of winners are available here.

About North American Bancard

North American Bancard is re-imagining the payment experience. As a leading payment technology innovator, NAB has a diversified product platform that provides a modern end-to-end infrastructure to enable globally-preferred payment types. NAB’s superior solutions deliver seamless payments experiences in mobile, e-commerce, and in-store environments. Serving hundreds of thousands of businesses and with over $100 billion per year in electronic transaction volume, NAB delivers functional, feature-rich and frictionless solutions for the evolving merchant economy. For more information, please visit www.northamericanbancard.com.

About TSG

The Strawhecker Group (TSG) is a globally recognized analytics and consulting firm that supports the entire payments ecosystem, serving over 1,000 clients from Fortune 500 leaders to more than a dozen of the world’s most valuable brands. Trusted by industry leaders, TSG’s strategic services, market intelligence, and analytics merge to empower clients with actionable and accessible information. Please visit www.TheStrawGroup.com.

