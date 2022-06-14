North American Bancard receives Sustainability Certificate for data center facilities

Payments technology company boasts renewable energy credits for fifth consecutive year

TROY, Michigan, June 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — North American Bancard, LLC, (NAB) a U.S.-based leader in electronic payment solutions, is pleased to announce that it has been awarded a Sustainability Certificate by Switch, the recognized world leader in sustainable data center design, development, and mission-critical operations.

NAB is awarded the Sustainability Certificate for using 100% renewable energy within the Switch ecosystem. The certificate demonstrates that Switch retired 301 Energy Credits in 2021 on behalf of NAB in just 2021 alone, making their energy consumption 100% green at Switch’s data center facilities.

These renewable energy credits comply with Greenpeace’s principles of locality, additionality, and sustainability, and were generated by Nevada solar farms.

“We’re fully committed to the sustainability of our planet,” said Andy Bolin, chief information officer at North American Bancard. “That’s why we long ago introduced green-friendly initiatives like digital receipts and paperless statements. For the past few years we have taken that commitment to a whole new level with Switch data centers that officially run on 100% renewable energy.”

Since January, 2016, all Switch data centers have run on 100% renewable energy. The company had 2021 goals of net zero Scope 1 and Scope 2 carbon emissions, which the company achieved. For 2022, the company aims to maintain those net zero numbers as the business grows its portfolio.

In a letter to the public by Rob Roy, Chairman, CEO, and Founder of Switch, introducing the company’s annual Environmental Social and Governance Report, Roy said: “My vision for Switch, with the Board’s full support, is to sustainably power the future of the connected world by providing the most secure, energy-efficient technology ecosystems to facilitate digital commerce and to do our part to enhance human productivity and drive economic prosperity. I believe that Data runs the Planet®, but it should not ruin the planet.”

About North American Bancard

North American Bancard is re-imagining the payment experience. As a leading payment technology innovator, NAB has a diversified product platform that provides a modern end-to-end infrastructure to enable globally-preferred payment types. NAB’s superior solutions deliver seamless payments experiences in mobile, e-commerce, and in-store environments. Serving hundreds of thousands of businesses and with over $100 billion per year in electronic transaction volume, NAB delivers functional, feature-rich and frictionless solutions for the evolving merchant economy. For more information, please visit www.northamericanbancard.com.

About Switch

Switch, Inc., is the independent leader in exascale data center ecosystems, edge data center designs, industry-leading telecommunications solutions, and next-generation technology innovation. Switch Founder and CEO Rob Roy has developed more than 500 issued and pending patent claims covering data center designs that have manifested into the company’s world-renowned data centers and technology solutions. Visit switch.com for more information.

