Nine finalists will compete across three categories for the prestigious awards

NACTOY President Jeff Gilbert reveals the three cars, three trucks and three utility vehicles that are still in the running for North American Car, Truck and Utility Vehicle of the Year Awards.

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Only one more round of votes now stands between nine vehicles and one of the most coveted honors in the automotive industry. Three cars, three trucks and three utility vehicles were named finalists for the 2024 North American Car, Truck and Utility Vehicle of the Year (NACTOY) Awards today at the Los Angeles Auto Show.

2024 North American Car of the Year Finalists 2024 North American Truck of the Year Finalists 2024 North American Utility Vehicle of the Year Finalists Honda Accord

Hyundai Ioniq 6*

Toyota Prius/Prius Prime Chevrolet Colorado

Chevrolet Silverado EV*

Ford Super Duty Genesis Electrified GV70*

Kia EV9*

Volvo EX30*

* Indicates electric vehicle

The vehicles were chosen from a preliminary list 52 eligible vehicles, narrowed to the 25 Best of 2024 at the Detroit Auto Show in September, and test-driven and evaluated at NACTOY’s Fall Comparison Drive in October. Jurors will complete their evaluations over the coming weeks and cast their ballots before the end of the year to select the winners, which will be announced on January 4, 2024, at M1 Concourse in Pontiac, Mich.

NACTOY President Jeff Gilbert commented, “Electric vehicles again make up more than half of our finalists. That shows how important they are to carmakers and how many more choices car buyers now have. But there is a lot of variety in this group, including a big work truck, a hybrid and a family sedan.”

The vehicles were voted on by 50 respected automotive journalists based on criteria including outstanding innovation, design, performance, driver satisfaction and value. NACTOY jurors, who write for a wide variety of print, online and broadcast media outlets from across the U.S. and Canada, each test and evaluate NACTOY contenders in their own way. This unique process and level of expertise involved makes being named a NACTOY finalist—and even more so a winner—a highly coveted achievement.

Spanish and French versions of this release are available on NACTOY’s website. For more information about NACTOY and its history: http://northamericancaroftheyear.org.

ABOUT NORTH AMERICAN CAR, TRUCK, AND UTILITY VEHICLE OF THE YEAR™

The awards are intended to recognize the most outstanding new vehicles of the year. These vehicles are benchmarks in their segments based on factors including innovation, design, safety, handling, driver satisfaction, user experience and value. The organization gives out three awards. They are: “North American Car of the Year™,” “North American Truck of the Year™” and “North American Utility Vehicle of the Year™.” The awards are unique because they are given by an independent jury of automotive journalists from the United States and Canada instead of by a single publication, website, radio or television station.

Media Contact:

Alli Cooke

Lambert & Co.

616.258.5769

acooke@lambert.com

A video accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/cfb5b389-c20a-4936-9938-127b65417f8f