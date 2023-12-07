Increasing demand for ready-to-eat food and beverages plays a major role in the commercial refrigeration system in North America. Different types of commercial refrigeration equipment include beverage refrigerators, freezers & refrigerators, transportation refrigerators, and others.

NEWARK, Del, Dec. 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The North America commercial refrigeration equipment industry size is forecasted to increase from US$ 16,072.9 million in 2023 to US$ 24,118.8 million by 2033. Over the assessment period, the demand for commercial refrigeration equipment is projected to surge at a CAGR of 4.1%.

The dynamic food services sector plays a pivotal role in shaping demand for commercial refrigeration equipment, emphasizing the need for efficient refrigeration solutions to preserve perishable goods. Large retail chains and supermarkets aiming to meet diverse product demands necessitate advanced refrigeration systems. The food and beverage distribution sector, reliant on cold storage facilities and refrigerated transportation, is witnessing a growing demand for sustainable commercial refrigeration solutions to maintain product integrity throughout the distribution chain.

The increasing need for effective cold chain logistics offers businesses a great chance to provide products and services that streamline the whole procedure. This entails better cooperation, real-time monitoring, and route planning. Providing all-inclusive solutions that boost cold chain logistics’ dependability and effectiveness establishes businesses as essential players in the larger supply chain ecosystem.

The industry provides a strategic opportunity for firms to distinguish their commercial refrigeration systems by combining clean energy sources such as solar or wind power. This approach corresponds with the growing demand for environmentally conscious activities and enables firms to offer environmentally conscious solutions. Off-grid capabilities and a decreased reliance on traditional power sources position businesses as green technology pioneers.

Key Takeaways from the Report:

The North American commercial refrigeration equipment industry is projected to thrive at a 1% CAGR through 2033.

CAGR through 2033. By product type, the freezers & refrigerators segment is expected to total a valuation of US$ 6,750.2 million by 2033.

by 2033. By application, the food services segment held an industry share of 3% in 2023.

in 2023. The United States is expected to account for a significant share of about 7% in 2033.

in 2033. Canada is projected to attain a valuation of US$ 5,334.6 million by 2033.

“The North America Commercial Refrigeration industry is positioned for robust growth, driven by a number of factors such as growing food & Beverage, pharma, medical sector and a growing focus on refrigeration efficiency.” – says Nikhil Kaitwade, Associate Vice President at Future Market Insights, Inc.

Scope of Report:

Attribute Details Estimated Industry Size (2023) US$ 16,072.9 million Projected Industry Size (2033) US$ 24,118.8 million Anticipated Growth Rate (2023 to 2033) 4.1% Historical Data 2018 to 2022 Forecast Period 2023 to 2033 Quantitative Units Value (US$ million) and Volume (‘000 Units) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Volume Forecast, Company Ranking, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, Trends, and Pricing Analysis Industry Segments Covered Product Type

Application

Country Key Countries Covered United States

Canada Key Companies Profiled Daikin Industries Ltd.

Dover Corporation

Panasonic Corporation

Illinois Tool Works Inc

Carrier Corporation (UTC Climate)

Danfoss A/S

Blue Star Limited

Standex International Corporation

Electrolux AB

GEA Group AG

Hoshizaki Corporation

Whirlpool Corporation

Innovative DisplayWorks

Structural Concepts Corporation

Frigoglass SA





Competitive Landscape:

The North America commercial refrigeration equipment industry is fragmented, with leading players accounting for about 25% -30 % of the share.

Above Key Companies emphasize innovation and technological development to cater to the diverse refrigeration needs of various sectors. Partnerships and mergers are frequent in the industry, with key players benefiting from the technical prowess exchange.

Recent Developments in the Commercial Refrigeration Equipment Industry-

In September 2023 , Carrier Commercial Refrigeration launched refrigeration-as-a-service for the food retail industry in collaboration with Relayr.

, Carrier Commercial Refrigeration launched refrigeration-as-a-service for the food retail industry in collaboration with Relayr. In October 2023, FEROR showcased their upcoming commercial refrigeration equipment at the NACS Show 2023.

FEROR showcased their upcoming commercial refrigeration equipment at the NACS Show 2023. In 2019, Daikin Industries Ltd. acquired AHT, an Austrian refrigerating and freezing showcase manufacturer. The acquisition was worth 579 million Euros.

Commercial Refrigeration Equipment Industry Segmentation:

By Product Type:

Beverage Refrigerator Drinking Fountain Soda Fountain Beer Dispensing Equipment Beverage Coolers

Freezers & Refrigerators Freezer & Chillers Blast Chiller/Stock Freezers Contact Freezers Refrigerators Walk-in-Refrigerators Reach-in Refrigerators

Transportation Refrigerators Trailers Trucks Shipping Containers

Glass Door Merchandizers Hinged Door Sliding Door

Display Cases Ice Cream Cabinets Bakery/Deli Display

Beverage Dispensers

Refrigerated Vending Machine

Ice Machine

Ice Cream Machine

By Application:

Food Services

Food & Beverage Retail

Food & Beverage Production

Food & Beverage Distribution

Authored By:

Nikhil Kaitwade (Associate Vice President at Future Market Insights, Inc.) has over a decade of experience in market research and business consulting. He has successfully delivered 1500+ client assignments, predominantly in Automotive, Chemicals, Industrial Equipment, Oil & Gas, and Service industries.

His core competency circles around developing research methodology, creating a unique analysis framework, statistical data models for pricing analysis, competition mapping, and market feasibility analysis. His expertise also extends wide and beyond analysis, advising clients on identifying growth potential in established and niche market segments, investment/divestment decisions, and market entry decision-making.

Nikhil holds an MBA degree in Marketing and IT and a Graduate in Mechanical Engineering. Nikhil has authored several publications and quoted in journals like EMS Now, EPR Magazine, and EE Times.

