North American Palladium Third Quarter Earnings Release Scheduled for November 3, 2017

TORONTO, Oct. 23, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — North American Palladium Ltd. (“NAP” or the “Company”) (TSX:PDL) (OTC PINK:PALDF) will announce its third quarter 2017 financial results for the three months ended September 30th, 2017 on Friday November 3rd, 2017.

Following the release of the third quarter results, the Company will host a live webcast and conference call on Monday, November 6th, 2017 at 8:00 a.m. EST.

To access the webcast, including the slide presentation, please visit: http://services.choruscall.ca/links/nap20171106.html.



To participate in the conference call and question and answer session, please dial toll-free 1-800-319-4610 for North America and 1-604-638-5340 for International access five to ten minutes prior to the scheduled start time.

Jim Gallagher, Chief Executive Officer, Tim Hill, Chief Financial Officer and David Peck, Vice President, Exploration will present the Company’s operating and financial results followed by a question and answer session.

A recording of the conference call will be available within 24 hours following the call at the Company’s website. An audio replay of the call will be available until December 6th, 2017 by dialing 1-855-669-9658 and entering pass code 1760 on your telephone keypad.

About North American Palladium

North American Palladium Ltd. (TSX:PDL) (OTC PINK:PALDF) is a Canadian company with over 20 years of production at Lac des Iles mine, located northwest of Thunder Bay, Ontario. North American Palladium is the only pure play palladium producer in the world. With over 500 employees, Lac des Iles mine features a unique world class ore body and modern infrastructure, including both an underground mine and an open pit mine.

