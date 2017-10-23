Breaking News
Home / Top News / North American Palladium Third Quarter Earnings Release Scheduled for November 3, 2017

North American Palladium Third Quarter Earnings Release Scheduled for November 3, 2017

Posted by: Nasdaq NewsFeed in Top News 16 mins ago

TORONTO, Oct. 23, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — North American Palladium Ltd. (“NAP” or the “Company”) (TSX:PDL) (OTC PINK:PALDF) will announce its third quarter 2017 financial results for the three months ended September 30th, 2017 on Friday November 3rd, 2017.

Following the release of the third quarter results, the Company will host a live webcast and conference call on Monday, November 6th, 2017 at 8:00 a.m. EST.

  • To access the webcast, including the slide presentation, please visit: http://services.choruscall.ca/links/nap20171106.html.
     
  • To participate in the conference call and question and answer session, please dial toll-free 1-800-319-4610 for North America and 1-604-638-5340 for International access five to ten minutes prior to the scheduled start time.  

Jim Gallagher, Chief Executive Officer, Tim Hill, Chief Financial Officer and David Peck, Vice President, Exploration will present the Company’s operating and financial results followed by a question and answer session.

A recording of the conference call will be available within 24 hours following the call at the Company’s website. An audio replay of the call will be available until December 6th, 2017 by dialing 1-855-669-9658 and entering pass code 1760 on your telephone keypad.

About North American Palladium

North American Palladium Ltd. (TSX:PDL) (OTC PINK:PALDF) is a Canadian company with over 20 years of production at Lac des Iles mine, located northwest of Thunder Bay, Ontario. North American Palladium is the only pure play palladium producer in the world. With over 500 employees, Lac des Iles mine features a unique world class ore body and modern infrastructure, including both an underground mine and an open pit mine.

For further information:

North American Palladium Ltd.
Investor Relations
Telephone: 416-360-7374
Email: [email protected]

 

Nasdaq NewsFeed

Nasdaq NewsFeed

GlobeNewswire, a Nasdaq company, is one of the world's largest newswire distribution networks, specializing in the delivery of corporate press releases financial disclosures and multimedia content to the media, investment community, individual investors and the general public.
Nasdaq NewsFeed

Latest posts by Nasdaq NewsFeed (see all)

Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2017, All Rights Reserved.