Breaking News
felene vodka
Home / Top News / North Avenue Capital Closes $2.2 Million Loan to High-Tech Shrimp Farmer, Royal Caridea

North Avenue Capital Closes $2.2 Million Loan to High-Tech Shrimp Farmer, Royal Caridea

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 24 mins ago

PONTE VEDRA, Fla., Aug. 12, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — North Avenue Capital, a specialized commercial lender funding USDA Rural Development loans, closed a deal with high-tech shrimp farmer, Royal Caridea, LLC, lending $2.2 million for the acquisition of new equipment and to provide working capital for the aquaculture farm in Gila Bend, Arizona.

Royal Caridea is a shrimp farming company focused on reconstituting the shrimp farm industry by raising a variety of fresh and frozen shrimp products for distribution among regional grocers and restaurants. Operating from two adjacent properties southwest of Phoenix, the loan will help make strategic upgrades to the existing ponds, allowing the Company to scale and establish itself within the United States shrimp market. Overall, the Gila Bend locations house over 40 shrimp ponds varying in size with the combined production capacity of roughly 300,000 pounds of shrimp per year.

Within the past couple of years, consumers have become increasingly health conscious and have turned to the seafood industry for low-calorie, low-fat content sources for protein to lose weight and avoid health complications associated with high fat foods.

Local farming operations cannot meet the demand for fresh, live, and/or frozen shrimp. With seafood consumption expected to increase across the country, the loan from NAC will fuel revenue growth within the region and curtail U.S. reliance on international shrimp production and import. Royal Caridea’s farm is poised to transform the local shrimp industry, all the while addressing unmet market needs.

Royal Caridea will provide jobs to 18 men and women within the first three years that, on average, pay higher than state and federal minimum hourly wage requirements. Because of the breadth of Royal Caridea’s supply chain, the loan will also serve businesses and consumers through increasing employment opportunities in the rural communities surrounding the Phoenix MSA.

About North Avenue Capital
North Avenue Capital is a specialized commercial lender exclusively originating, underwriting, and funding USDA Rural Development loans. The 4th largest B&I lender in the country, NAC uses its expertise, capital, and relationships to build businesses, grow economies, and create jobs in rural America. Learn more about NAC and its Borrowers at www.northavenue.com.

About Royal Caridea, LLC
Royal Caridea is a high-tech shrimp farming company focused on bringing its transformative shrimp farming technology to the market. Their patent-pending production provides innovative and sustainable methods, and most importantly, supports raising shrimp close to the consumer free of antibiotics and toxic chemicals. To learn more about Royal Caridea, visit: www.royalcaridea.com/.

Contact: Joseph Rowell
Office: 904-562-2617
Cell: 404-822-7761
[email protected]

 

GlobeNewswire
Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)
Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2020, All Rights Reserved.