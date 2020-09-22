North Bend Wealth Management Launches With Support of LPL Strategic Wealth Services

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Sept. 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — LPL Financial LLC (Nasdaq:LPLA), a leading retail investment advisory firm, independent broker-dealer and registered investment advisor (RIA) custodian, today announced that financial advisors Marc DeCicco and Tad M. Wilson have launched their independent practice, North Bend Wealth Management, through affiliation with LPL Strategic Wealth Services, LPL’s new affiliation model designed to support the unique needs of experienced advisors moving from wirehouses to independence. The advisors will leverage LPL’s broker-dealer, corporate RIA and custodial platforms, and through their affiliation with LPL Strategic Wealth Services, they will receive ongoing, personalized support from LPL professionals for day-to-day operations as well as long-term business management. The advisors reported having served approximately $225 million in advisory, brokerage and retirement plan assets*. They join from Wells Fargo Advisors.

With a combined 60 years of experience in financial services, DeCicco and Wilson are longtime business partners who have dedicated their careers to helping individuals and small business owners plan for retirement and work toward their financial aspirations. Based in Vienna, W.Va., the financial advisors have seen major shifts in the market over the years, providing them with the experience and insight that enables them to take a holistic approach as they help clients structure customized portfolios to address specific financial goals. Both are committed to building personal, long-term client relationships.

Their client-first mindset led them to launch a new independent practice that they believe will allow them to provide broader investment strategies, access enhanced technology and deliver a differentiated service experience to their clients.

Committed support from LPL Strategic Wealth Services

By affiliating with LPL Strategic Wealth Services, the team gains access to the firm’s innovative technology, integrated platforms and sophisticated resources needed to run a thriving business. Also, with LPL Strategic Wealth Services they receive an additional layer of services and support across the most vital elements of running a business, from startup and launch, including real estate sourcing, financial budgeting, brand development, technology set up and HR support, to transitioning their business and onboarding their clients efficiently. They also receive continuous personalized support from LPL partners providing administrative, marketing and CFO services, so they are able to stay focused on clients and know they are positioned to thrive as business owners.

“All of our energy, commitment and efforts are focused on our clients and their satisfaction. By leveraging LPL Strategic Wealth Services, we are gaining our independence but we have a support system from LPL to help with daily business operations,” DeCicco said.

Wilson stated, “We’re a two-man shop in a small market. As we grow, we want to maintain our culture and high-touch client interactions. Having this level of support from LPL, especially administrative assistant services to help us with paperwork, is exactly what we are looking for.”

They named the new independent practice, North Bend Wealth Management, after a nearby state park where DeCicco bikes and Wilson rides his horses. The trails run along a historic railroad and river, which is known for its sharp bend and fork that forms three sides of the park boundary. “North Bend represents both the straight path and the change of course. That symbolism, right here in our own backyard, really resonated with us. For our entire career, we have had a passion for doing the right thing and helping our clients when they hit that fork in the road,” DeCicco said.

The advisors are highly involved in their community and believe in the importance of giving back. DeCicco and Wilson are both active with United Way of Mid-Ohio Valley and Wood County Society, a nonprofit organization that helps young adults with disabilities. Wilson served on the local school board for 10 years and was Board President of the Consumer Credit Counseling Board for 20 years. DeCicco is a past board member of several local organizations.

Rich Steinmeier, LPL Financial managing director and divisional president, Business Development, said, “We welcome Marc and Tad to the LPL family and are honored they turned to us as they take this next step in their careers. Their decision to launch a new independent practice was not made lightly, and we are proud to support Marc and Tad’s choice as they build a business that suits their unique needs. Successful advisors want the freedom to choose the products that best meet their clients’ needs and the autonomy to shape and enhance the client relationships. LPL Strategic Wealth Service is dedicated to helping advisors cross the bridge to independence by offering personalized support each step of the way—from planning through the transition to ongoing business support. At every stage of an advisor’s business lifecycle, advisors benefit from LPL’s investment in innovative technology and differentiated service. We look forward to a long-lasting partnership with North Bend Wealth Management.”

Read more about North Bend Wealth Management. Also, learn about other firms that recently joined LPL in the LPL Financial News and Media section of LPL.com.

Advisors, find an LPL business development representative near you.

About LPL Financial

LPL Financial (https://www.lpl.com) is a leader in the retail financial advice market and the nation’s largest independent broker-dealer**. We serve independent financial advisors, professionals, and financial institutions, providing them with the technology, research, clearing and compliance services, and practice management programs they need to create and grow thriving practices. LPL enables them to provide objective guidance to millions of American families seeking wealth management, retirement planning, financial planning and asset management solutions.

Securities and Advisory services offered through LPL Financial LLC, a registered investment advisor. Member FINRA / SIPC.

North Bend Wealth Management and LPL Financial are separate entities.

*Based on prior business and represents assets that would have been custodied at LPL Financial, rather than third-party custodians. Reported assets and client numbers have not been independently and fully verified by LPL Financial.

**Based on total revenues, Financial Planning magazine June 1996-2020

Throughout this communication, the terms “financial advisors” and “advisors” include registered representatives and/or investment adviser representatives affiliated with LPL Financial LLC, an SEC registered broker-dealer and investment adviser.

Connect with Us!

Tweets by LPL

https://www.linkedin.com/company/lpl-financial

https://www.facebook.com/LPLFinancialLLC

https://www.youtube.com/user/lplfinancialllc