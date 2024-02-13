North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper said a series of environmental directives and goals he initiated to protect and restore forests and wetlands in the state will help counter climate change and aid the economy.
Cooper signed an executive order on Monday that in part sets statewide targets for governments and private land-protection groups by 2040 to both “permanently conserve” 1 million acres of forests and wetlands and to restore 1 million new acres of similar lands. The gover
Latest posts by US Politics Editor (see all)
- Colorado Democrats push to allow non-residents access to medically assisted suicide - February 13, 2024
- House committee asks Columbia for records of foreign donations, DEI and more in antisemitism probe - February 13, 2024
- Vulnerable House Dem backpedals after refusing to condemn phrase seen as calling for ‘extermination’ of Jews - February 13, 2024