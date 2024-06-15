North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper, a Democrat, vetoed a bill Friday that would have mandated that more minors accused of serious crimes automatically be tried as an adult in court.
As it currently stands, some criminal cases involving youth defendants may remain in juvenile proceedings.
House Bill 834 passed the House and Senate with significant bipartisan support before the veto from Cooper, who sided with critics of the measure who warned the changes scale back the provisions of
Latest posts by US Politics Editor (see all)
- Ranked choice voting and the love-hate relationship both Democrats and Republicans have with it - June 15, 2024
- Biden looks to capitalize on star-studded Hollywood fundraiser after Trump’s massive cash haul in blue state - June 15, 2024
- North Carolina Gov. Cooper vetoes bill that would have required more juveniles to be tried as adults - June 15, 2024