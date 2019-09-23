Breaking News
Home / Top News / North Carolina Rate Bureau Selects Verisk to Help Develop New Flood Insurance Program

North Carolina Rate Bureau Selects Verisk to Help Develop New Flood Insurance Program

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 19 mins ago

Consumer-Friendly ISO Forms Offer New Options for At-Risk Homeowners

JERSEY CITY, N.J., Sept. 23, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Verisk (Nasdaq:VRSK), a leading data analytics provider, has been selected by the North Carolina Rate Bureau (NCRB) to help develop a new program aimed at protecting homeowners from losses suffered due to the damaging effects of flooding.

Verisk was selected because its ISO business has been a leader in providing broad, flexible, and court-tested policy language. The new program’s forms closely align with language ISO has already filed in numerous states as part of its multistate flood program, and they track with standard homeowners policy language in a way that facilitates individual insurers offering coverage beyond the National Flood Insurance Program (NFIP).

“Major storms in the past few years have highlighted the need for an expanded flood insurance market in North Carolina,” said Ray Evans, NCRB’s general manager. “By assisting with policy language, Verisk has played a key role in helping us make critical flood insurance available to more of the state’s population.”

“Our policy forms are consumer-friendly with language generally similar to the standard homeowners policy most consumers know,” said Marc Treacy, managing director of flood insurance at Verisk. “The NCRB’s new program will feature coverages that homeowners can understand and embrace.”

ISO constantly tracks insurance legislation and court cases and updates its vast library of policy language, ratings, and rules to cover the latest risks. These programs constitute a range of core services that help regulators make sure policies meet basic coverage expectations, simplify claim settlements, and assist insurers in entering new markets and lines of business. To learn more about our flood insurance options, visit www.verisk.com/floodinsurance.

About Verisk
Verisk (Nasdaq:VRSK) is a leading data analytics provider serving customers in insurance, energy and specialized markets, and financial services. Using advanced technologies to collect and analyze billions of records, Verisk draws on unique data assets and deep domain expertise to provide first-to-market innovations that are integrated into customer workflows. Verisk offers predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, global risk analytics, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, and many other fields. Around the world, Verisk helps customers protect people, property, and financial assets.

Headquartered in Jersey City, N.J., Verisk operates in 30 countries and is a member of Standard & Poor’s S&P 500® Index. In 2018, Forbes magazine named Verisk to its World’s Best Employers list. For more information, please visit www.verisk.com.

CONTACT: Contact:

Brett Garrison
Edelman (for Verisk)
917-639-4903
[email protected]
GlobeNewswire

GlobeNewswire

GlobeNewswire,is one of the world's largest newswire distribution networks, specializing in the delivery of corporate press releases financial disclosures and multimedia content to the media, investment community, individual investors and the general public.
GlobeNewswire

Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)

Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2019, All Rights Reserved.