A Republican primary runoff for a North Carolina congressional district on Tuesday could demonstrate yet again the strong influence former President Donald Trump has on GOP politics across the country.

Voters will choose between attorneys Kelly Daughtry and Brad Knott in the runoff for the reconfigured 13th Congressional District. Daughtry finished first, and Knott second, in the March 5 primary. GOP candidates for the statewide offices of lieutenant governor and state auditor are also

[Read Full story at source]