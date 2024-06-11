Online sports wagering in North Carolina has exceeded $1 billion since authorized gambling operators could take bets starting March 11.
Latest posts by AP Business News Editor (see all)
- The unofficial spokesman for the American muscle car, Tim Kuniskis, is retiring - June 11, 2024
- North Carolina sports wagers well over $1 billion in first months under new law, report says - June 11, 2024
- California’s scenic Highway 1 to Big Sur opens to around-the-clock travel as slide repair advances - June 11, 2024