North Carolina House Speaker Tim Moore won the Republican nomination for Congress in the state’s 14th District on Tuesday, starting what was expected to be a thorough shake-up of the U.S. House delegation.
The 14th is one of three congressional districts expected to flip from Democrats to Republicans in the November election after the state’s Republican-controlled General Assembly redrew voting maps fashioned by judges for the 2022 elections.
Candidates in the 6th and 13th Distr
Latest posts by US Politics Editor (see all)
- American Samoa snubs Biden 2 caucuses in a row after backing Jason Palmer in 2024, Michael Bloomberg in 2020 - March 6, 2024
- North Carolina US House seats expected to flip Republican under new district map, election data shows - March 6, 2024
- RFK Jr’s campaign says he has enough signatures to get on ballot in Nevada - March 6, 2024