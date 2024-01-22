North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum on Monday morning announced that he will not seek a third term as governor after already having dropped out of the Republican presidential primary.
“Serving as governor and first lady of the great state of North Dakota has been one of the most incredible and rewarding experiences of our lives,” Burgum said in a statement. “Kathryn and I are eternally grateful to the citizens of North Dakota for twice giving us this opportunity to serve th
