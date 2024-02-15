North Dakota’s lieutenant governor joined the state’s open gubernatorial race on Thursday, setting up a Republican contest against the state’s single congressman.

Lt. Gov. Tammy Miller, former CEO of electrical distributor Border States, is running to succeed Gov. Doug Burgum, who announced last month he won’t seek a third term. Miller had been chief operating officer for Burgum’s office from 2020-2022, before he appointed her to replace the resigning Lt.

[Read Full story at source]