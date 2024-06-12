North Dakota voters on Tuesday approved a ballot measure that sets age limits on congressional candidates.

The measure creates a new article in the North Dakota Constitution entitled “Congressional Age Limits,” that establishes “no person may be elected or appointed to serve a term or a portion of a term representing North Dakota in the U.S. Senate or the U.S. House of Representatives if that person could be 81 years old by December 31 of the year immediately precedi

