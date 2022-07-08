Breaking News
North Dallas Bank & Trust Co. Announces Second Quarter Earnings

DALLAS, July 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — NDBT (North Dallas Bank & Trust Co.), an independent community bank established in 1961, today announced net earnings of $2,223,054 or $0.87 per share for the three months ending June 30, 2022, compared to $1,880,378 or $0.73 per share for the same period in 2021. The increase in earnings is primarily due to loan growth experienced in the first half of 2022.

Earnings were prepared internally without review by the company’s independent accountants. Financial results are the results of past performance, events and market conditions, and are not a guarantee for future results. Any forward-looking implications derived from this information may differ materially from actual results.

Further information about the dividend declaration is available from Glenn Henry, Chief Financial Officer, by contacting NDBT.

ABOUT NDBT
Founded in 1961, NDBT (North Dallas Bank & Trust Co.) is an independent community bank with five banking centers located in Dallas, Addison, Frisco, Las Colinas, and Plano. Headquartered on the corner of Preston Road and LBJ at 12900 Preston Road in Dallas, NDBT is dedicated to helping people make smarter choices in business and life by offering authentic banking solutions, wealth management, and innovative online banking tools. NDBT is Member FDIC and an Equal Housing Lender. For more information, call 972.716.7100, or visit online at www.ndbt.com.

     
     
NORTH DALLAS BANK & TRUST CO.    
12900 PRESTON ROAD    
DALLAS, TEXAS    
                     
FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS                    
    Three Months Ended   Six Months Ended    
    June 30   June 30    
                     
Income Statement   2022   2021   2022   2021    
                     
                     
Net Interest Income   10,954,462     8,249,829     20,958,203     16,813,545      
Provision for Loan Losses   (1,100,000 )   (100,000 )   (1,850,000 )   (550,000 )    
Noninterest Income   1,538,901     1,342,957     3,060,949     2,565,458      
Noninterest Expenses   (8,638,388 )   (7,134,782 )   (16,742,209 )   (14,259,694 )    
                     
Income Before Taxes & Extraordinary 2,754,975     2,358,004     5,426,943     4,569,309      
Income Tax   (531,921 )   (477,626 )   (1,069,799 )   (919,316 )    
                     
Income Before Extraordinary 2,223,054     1,880,378     4,357,144     3,649,993      
Extraordinary   0     0     0     0      
                     
Net Income   2,223,054     1,880,378     4,357,144     3,649,993      
                     
                     
Earnings per Share   0.87     0.73     1.70     1.42      
                     
            Six Month Average    
    As of June 30   Ended June 30    
                     
Balance Sheet   2022   2021   2022   2021    
                     
                     
                     
Total Assets   1,728,270,804     1,591,942,505     1,722,033,798     1,530,778,505      
Total Loans   969,600,433     695,415,018     911,467,409     683,164,494      
Deposits   1,561,360,658     1,413,714,432     1,549,887,908     1,353,569,077      
Stockholders’ Equity   157,357,150     169,742,352     164,415,092     170,237,949      
                     
    (Prepared internally without review by        
    our independent accountants)        
                     

 

Media Contact:
Brian C. Jensen
972-716-7124
brian.jensen@ndbt.com 

