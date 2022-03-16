North Dallas Bank & Trust Co. Declares Regular Dividend

Breaking News
March 16, 2022

DALLAS, March 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — On March 15, 2022, the Board of Directors of North Dallas Bank & Trust Co. (OTC: NODB), declared a regular dividend of $0.33 per share, payable to shareholders of record as of April 1, 2022, with said dividend payable on April 8, 2022.

The current dividend represents an increase over regular dividends paid in the prior year and reflects the Bank’s (“NDBT”) preference going forward to reward shareholder’s through payment of regular dividends, as opposed to historic practice of paying both regular and special dividends.

The current dividends are based on NDBT’s current financial condition and are not a guarantee that dividends will continue to be paid in the future. Further information about NDBT’s dividend declaration is available from Glenn Henry, Chief Financial Officer.

ABOUT NDBT
Founded in 1961, NDBT (North Dallas Bank & Trust Co.) is an independent community bank with five banking centers located in Dallas, Addison, Frisco, Las Colinas, and Plano. Headquartered on the corner of Preston Road and LBJ at 12900 Preston Road in Dallas, NDBT is dedicated to helping people make smarter choices in business and life by offering authentic banking solutions, wealth management, and innovative online banking tools. NDBT is Member FDIC and an Equal Housing Lender. For more information, call 972.716.7100, or visit online at www.ndbt.com or on Facebook at www.facebook.com/NDBTMarketing/.

Media Contact:
Brian C. Jensen
972-716-7124
brian.jensen@ndbt.com

