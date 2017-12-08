North Energy ASA – Increased investment in Touchstone Exploration

Oslo, 8 December 2017

North Energy ASA (“North Energy”) has been allocated 7,303,750 shares in Touchstone Exploration Inc. (“Touchstone”). The allocation is part of a Private Placement where Touchstone is raising 25,784,285 new shares at a price of 11.5 pence sterling or approximately CAD 0.20 per share. Following the completion of the Private Placement, Touchstone’s issued share capital will consist of 128,921,428 shares of which North Energy holds directly 12,879,250 (9,99%) of the issued shares.

Touchstone is a Calgary based company engaged in the business of acquiring interests in petroleum and natural gas rights, and the exploration, development, production and sale of petroleum and natural gas. Touchstone is currently active in onshore properties located in the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. The Company’s common shares are traded on the Toronto Stock Exchange and the AIM market of the London Stock Exchange under the symbol “TXP”.

CEO Knut Sæberg, North Energy ASA

Mob: +47 91800720 I E-mail: [email protected]

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5 -12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.