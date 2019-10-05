North Korea breaks off nuclear talks with U.S. in Sweden

North Korea’s top negotiator said late on Saturday that working-level nuclear talks between officials from Pyongyang and Washington that had been seen as a step toward ending months of stalemate, had been broken off in Sweden.
