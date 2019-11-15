North Korea calls U.S. candidate Biden a ‘rabid dog’ nearing death

North Korea’s state media on Friday stepped up a personal attack on former U.S. Vice President Joe Biden for slandering its leader, calling the Democratic presidential candidate “a rabid dog” that needed to be put down.
