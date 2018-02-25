North Korea condemns U.S. sanctions, says blockade would be act of war

SEOUL (Reuters) – North Korea on Sunday condemned the latest round of sanctions imposed by the United States, accusing it of trying to undermine an improvement in inter-Korean relations during the Winter Olympics, state media said in a statement.
