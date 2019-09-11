North Korea could warm up to talks after removal of ‘war maniac’ Bolton

Having once branded John Bolton a “war maniac”, North Korean officials could see U.S. President Donald Trump’s removal of his national security adviser as a chance to resume denuclearization talks without facing an unyielding hawk on the other side.
