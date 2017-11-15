North Korea defector ‘stabilized’ after second surgery: South Korean surgeon

SEOUL (Reuters) – A North Korean soldier who suffered critical gunshot wounds during a defection dash over the border to South Korea this week stabilized on Wednesday after a second round of surgery, a doctor treating him said.
