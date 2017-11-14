North Korea defector undergoes second surgery, South Korean hospital says

SEOUL (Reuters) – A North Korean soldier who suffered critical gunshot wounds during a defection dash this week over the border with South Korea was being operated upon for a second time early on Wednesday, the hospital treating him said.
