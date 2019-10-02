North Korea fired at least one missile off its east coast on Wednesday that South Korea said may have been launched from a submarine, a day after it announced the resumption of talks with the United States aimed at ending its nuclear program.
Latest posts by Reuters News (see all)
- North Korea fires possible submarine-launched ballistic missile: South Korea - October 1, 2019
- In Hong Kong, protesters target mainland and pro-Beijing businesses - October 1, 2019
- Japan’s PM Abe condemns latest North Korean missile launches - October 1, 2019