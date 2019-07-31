North Korea fires short-range ballistic missiles: South Korean military

North Korea fired two short-range ballistic missiles early on Wednesday, the South Korean military said, only days after it launched two other missiles intended to pressure South Korea and the United States to stop upcoming military drills.
