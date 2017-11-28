North Korea ICBM test may show Washington within range

SEOUL/WASHINGTON (Reuters) – North Korea launched what officials said was likely an intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) that flew high into space before landing near Japan on Wednesday, showing Pyongyang may now be able to reach Washington, D.C. with its weapons.
Latest posts by Reuters News (see all)
- North Korea says tests new ICBM, can reach all U.S. mainland - November 28, 2017
- Bitcoin tops $10,000, taking 2017 gains to 940 percent - November 28, 2017
- Bitcoin rises above $10,000 for the first time on BitStamp - November 28, 2017