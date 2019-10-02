North Korea launches at least one more projectile after announcing U.S. talks

North Korea carried out at least one more projectile launch on Wednesday, the South Korean military and Japanese officials said, a day after North Korea announced it will hold working-level talks with the United States at the weekend.
