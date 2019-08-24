North Korea fired what appeared to be two short-range ballistic missiles into the sea off its east coast on Saturday, the South Korean military said, the latest in a series of launches in recent weeks amid stalled denuclearisation talks.
Latest posts by Reuters News (see all)
- North Korea launches more short-range missiles, clouding prospects for talks - August 24, 2019
- Thousands march in Hong Kong as police in black masks look on - August 24, 2019
- India’s top opposition leaders plan to visit Kashmir despite pleas to keep away - August 24, 2019