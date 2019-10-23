North Korea leader Kim vows to clear South Korea relics from Kumgang resort

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un said South Korean facilities in the North’s Mt Kumgang tourist resort must be removed and rebuilt in a modern way, state media reported on Wednesday, underscoring the cooling of relations between the two countries.
