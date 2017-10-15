North Korea not ready to hold talks with South Korea in Russia: agencies

MOSCOW (Reuters) – Politicians from North and South Korea will not hold direct talks in Russia on Monday about Pyongyang’s nuclear and missile program despite attending the same event, Russian news agencies said on Sunday.
